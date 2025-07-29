HomeLifestyle

The Best Black Love Moments Of July — From Wedding Bliss To Passport-Stamped Romance

Love has been in the air all summer, and we simply can’t get enough of it. Here are our favorite moments of Black love from this month.
Getty
By Dominique Fluker ·
Our favorite celebrity couples have been living their best lives together! From fun summer date ideas like golfing (we’re looking at you, Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson), to extravagant and luxurious vacations abroad, these high-profile couples are giving us the inspiration we need. 

Cookie and Magic Johnson are no strangers to living the yacht life, but this year, they did it bigger than usual, as they sailed throughout Europe. Real Housewives of Atlanta castmember, Shamea Morton, and her husband had a romantic getaway as well to the lovely island of St. Marteen. At the same time, Ciara and Russell Wilson are on the road to making another little one, given their steamy date nights. 

We’ve also learned about new gorgeous couples, as they’ve made their hard launches, including Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson, and Taylor Rooks and her new husband. Scroll down for more sweet moments. 

Ciara and Russell Wilson: 

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JULY 16: (L-R) Russell Wilson and Ciara attend the 2025 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 16, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Maya Dehlin Spach/WireImage)

Kandi and Todd Tucker: 

Magic and Cookie Johnson: 

Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson: 

@theestallion

Okay so boom Im learning about golfing ⛳️🏌🏽‍♀️

♬ Monkeys Spinning Monkeys – Kevin MacLeod & Kevin The Monkey

Holly and Rodney Peete: 

Shamea Morton and her husband: 

Taylor Rooks and her new husband:

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens:

