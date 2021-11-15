ESSENCE Best In Black Buys 2021: Holiday Gifts For Kids We Love

This list originally appears in the November/December 2021 Holiday Issue of ESSENCE
Our annual holiday roundup is back! Behold, our favorite brands to shop this season, for the culture. You’ll find something special for everyone on your list—we promise!
Here are our favorite Black-owned kids gifts for that special someone in your life. See the full gift guide list here.
01
MINDFULLY INC.
Everyday-Mood Digital Mixtape for Kids , mindfullyinc.com
02
MOONLIGHT ROLLER
Flashdance Skates, , moonlight roller.com
03
WORLDGIRLS
Scholar Zari Doll
04
KIDO
Beautiful Faces Puzzle