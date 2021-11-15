ESSENCE Best In Black Buys 2021: Holiday Gift Ideas For The Home

This list originally appears in the November/December 2021 Holiday Issue of ESSENCE
Our annual holiday roundup is back! Behold, our favorite brands to shop this season, for the culture. You’ll find something special for everyone on your list—we promise!
Here are our favorite Black-owned home gifts for the that special someone in your life. See the full gift guide list here.
01
BUSAYO
Asun African Print Napkins
02
DON’T SLEEP INTERIORS
Black Wall Street Double-Sided Pillow
03
TEAS WITH MEANING
04
RO-ZI SWEETS
Ro-Zi’s Mini Rum Cakes
05
ZACH&ZOË
Wildflower Honey with Lavender
06
CONCRETE DREAM
Marble Cheeky Planter
07
TAL AND BERT
Amber Geometric Planter
08
TEKURA
Djembe Tables
09
MODERN MYSTICS
Kamala Harris Celebrity Prayer Candle
10
NATALIEODECOR
Be Well Print (11 x 17 in. unframed)