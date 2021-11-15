ESSENCE Best In Black Buys 2021: Holiday Gift Ideas For The Home
By Charli Penn and Elsa Mehary

This list originally appears in the November/December 2021 Holiday Issue of ESSENCE

Our annual holiday roundup is back! Behold, our favorite brands to shop this season, for the culture. You’ll find something special for everyone on your list—we promise!

Here are our favorite Black-owned home gifts for the that special someone in your life. See the full gift guide list here.

BUSAYO
Asun African Print Napkins
$47–$77
DON’T SLEEP INTERIORS
Black Wall Street Double-Sided Pillow
$44
TEAS WITH MEANING
$22/$14
RO-ZI SWEETS
Ro-Zi’s Mini Rum Cakes
$48
ZACH&ZOË
Wildflower Honey with Lavender
$46
CONCRETE DREAM
Marble Cheeky Planter
$20
TAL AND BERT
Amber Geometric Planter
$60
TEKURA
Djembe Tables
$345
MODERN MYSTICS
Kamala Harris Celebrity Prayer Candle
$17
NATALIEODECOR
Be Well Print (11 x 17 in. unframed)
$60

