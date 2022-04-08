7 Best Feminine Care Wipes For When You Need To Freshen Up On The Go

Can we show our feminine wipes some love?

These small, always discrete towelettes serve as a pocket-sized savior to restore freshness to our lady parts.

By design, our vagina is pretty miraculous, earning its title as our personal “self-cleaning oven” that regulates our fluids and restores its own natural balance. Still, the vulva (or outside area) requires special care and attention.

Some odors and sweat may surface after a workout or during that time of the month, but thankfully, there’s a variety of moisture-rich, soothing wipes on the market to get you back to feeling confident and fresh all day. If you’ve been trying to find the best feminine wipe for your personal needs, we’ve done the hard work for you by putting together a list of a few of our favorites on the market.

01 Down There Wipes Sensual Seduction These hypoallergenic, ph-balancing feminine wipes will be the perfect addition to your artillery of personal care products. Whether you need an added sense of freshness after a sweaty workout or steamy hookup, these sassy wipes have you covered. $11.99 BUY 02 Nakey Muff Masques If your lady parts are in need of some TLC, give yourself some extra care with this rejuvenating sheet mask by Nakey. Created with your feminine needs in mind, these “Rehabber” masks are infused with soothing ingredients to ease irritation and discomfort whenever it comes around. $14 BUY 03 The Honey Pot Company Normal Feminine Wipes This cult-favorite feminine care brand has been delivering relief to our yoni since its inception. If you haven’t added this Black-owned brand to your lineup of self-care products, start small with these gentle and comforting wipes to keep stashed in your purse for on-the-go relief. $9.99 BUY 04 Attn: Grace Organic Flushable Wipes For our sensitive girls, we’ve found a soft, dermatologically-tested cleansing wipe that won’t cause any irritation. Plus, they’re made with 99 percent water. What’s purer than that? $7 BUY 05 Lola Cleansing Wipes Packets There’s never a wrong time for a refresh — from AM to PM. Keep these gynecologist approved wipes on hand to “replenish your skin’s natural moisture” and secure your freshness all day and all night. $9 BUY 06 Rael Natural Feminine Wipes If you’re looking for a product that’s free from harmful chemicals, but loaded with ingredients that handle you with care, reach for Rael. Their wipes use aloe vera extract as a key ingredient to soothe and revive you whenever nature calls. $17.99 BUY 07 Sweetums Watermelon Intimate Wipes Now, if you’re more on the adventurous side, these flavored intimate wipes just might be your new best friend. Whether you need a sweet cleanse or a reason to spice things up with your partner, Sweetums’ wipes are made to be a never sticky, always gentle treat for down below. $16.99 BUY