Top Father’s Day Gifts He’ll Actually Use

Shopping for the perfect Father’s Day gift can stump even the most gift-savvy. What do you possibly get the man who has everything? The good news is that there are so many options and you aren’t alone in your spending. According to the National Retail Federation the total spending on Father’s Day in the United States last year was $17 billion, with the average American planning to spend $148.58 per person.

And, those shoppers are looking for unique gifts. From that same study, 41% of those buying gifts wanted to find a truly different gift. We’re not sure if you’re looking to spend a lot or a little, but we promise there’s something on our list for every type of dad—even the one who doesn’t want anything.