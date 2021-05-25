Top Father’s Day Gifts He’ll Actually Use

Shopping for the perfect Father’s Day gift can stump even the most gift-savvy. What do you possibly get the man who has everything? The good news is that there are so many options and you aren’t alone in your spending. According to the National Retail Federation the total spending on Father’s Day in the United States last year was $17 billion, with the average American planning to spend $148.58 per person.
And, those shoppers are looking for unique gifts. From that same study, 41% of those buying gifts wanted to find a truly different gift. We’re not sure if you’re looking to spend a lot or a little, but we promise there’s something on our list for every type of dad—even the one who doesn’t want anything.
01
Parachute Linen Robe
He’ll wear this soft, linen robe again and again long after Father’s Day.
02
OOFOS Slide Sandal
They may look basic, but these sandals are far from it. They are made of a proprietary footbed design that reduces stress on knees, ankles, and other joints. What’s more? The foam is machine washable and designed to minimize odor. Genius!
03
Mpix Photo Mug
Is it even Father’s Day if he doesn’t get a mug? This dishwasher-friendly and microwave-safe ceramic coffee mug is the perfect place for treasured photos.
04
Cartier Pasha Edition Noire Eau de Toilette
Contemporary dads looking for a fresh new scent will adore this fragrance featuring green and citrus freshness, combined with amber and cedar depth.
05
Timberland Ek+ Chukkas
This lightweight and breathable shoe is great for older and younger dads. Each shoe is also made of responsibly sourced wood pulp and recycled cotton, so they’ll be saving the planet, too.
06
Dyson V15 Detect Vacuum
Calling all neat freaks! This vacuum is a cut above the rest. It offers an angled laser showing invisible dust on hard floors and the LCD screen shows what’s been sucked up, displaying real-time scientific proof of a deep clean. We promise he’ll wish every cleaning product was this good.
07
Pete & Pedro 8-Piece Manicure Set
Make sure dad’s hands and feet look good in the summer (and beyond) with this stainless steel manicure set.
08
Sixthreezero Ride In The Park Bike
Dad will look ultra-cool in this classic cruiser bike that’s perfect for commutes and light exercises.