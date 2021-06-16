The Best Father’s Day Gifts For Cool Dads

As the world beyond our windows slowly begins to reopen, the “new normal” is still coming into view. For now, home is our happy place. And even if Dad’s man cave has never looked better, there is always room for an upgrade. Help him get the most out of his “me time” with one of these Father’s Day gifts. There’s something here for every type of dad on your list.
01
The Sports Fan
If Dad’s always about his business but never misses a basketball game, this one’s for him. This man-cave-friendly find doubles as a functioning basketball hoop and statement wall–mounted decor—he’ll be obsessed.
02
The Artsy Ty
It’s tough to find a coaster Dad will actually want to use, but this handmade charcoal concrete set by Oakland artisan Rheal is a classy choice he’ll adore.
03
The Music Lover
A giant speaker is no longer required to bring big boom quality to dad’s space. This small but mighty speaker and Google assistant collaboration pairs premiere sound with help on demand. “Hey Google, add this to Dad’s wish list now.”
04
For The Dapper Dad
He’s been stocking up on pamper products during his downtime, so give his morning routine new flavor with a bottle of goodness from this Black-owned grooming line. Their fragrance collection smells as good as it looks.
05
The Multitasker
What if all of Dad’s tech-obsessions lived in one fast, easy-to-use place? The iPad Air (4th Generation) combines smartphone and computer functionality, to keep him connected with FaceTime, shooting 4K video or streaming a movie, all on a 10.9‑inch Liquid Retina display.
06
The Culture Guy
This year the Black employees at Bombas came together to create the Black Hive Collection to celebrate our culture. Dad’s sock collection deserves this stylish addition. Pick a pair he’ll cherish—in ankle- or calf-sock style.