The Best Cooling Bed Sheets For Sweat-Free Summer Sleep
By Deena Campbell ·

Warmer months are upon us, and that can only mean one thing: it’s time to swap out your winter bedding for cooling options that prevent uncomfortably warm nights. 

According to The Sleep Foundation, “The best cooling sheets not only allow cool air to reach the sleeper’s body, but they can also wick away excess moisture to keep the sleeper dry and comfortable.” 

But where do you start when shopping for cooling sheets? A sheet’s performance completely depends on its fabric. A quick note: cotton is pretty warm, but has natural moisture-wicking capabilities; linen and eucalyptus fibers have a looser weave so they are very breathable; percale is closely woven so it might feel cool at first, but like most fabrics will get warmer as your body heat traps inside. 

Still can’t decide which cooling sheets are best for you? Check out our list. All of them are made from breathable fabrics that help regulate your body temperature so won’t feel overheated. Enjoy!

Layla Sleep Bamboo Sheets
Did you know that bamboo sheets are naturally cool? In fact, it’s three degrees cooler than cotton. These bamboo sheets are super breathable, thermal regulating, moisture-wicking, and even resist odor.
available at Amazon.com $75 Buy Now
Beautyrest Cooling Cotton Blend Set
This cotton sateen sheet set not only cools but manages moisture levels so you stay cool, comfortable, and dry all night long.
available at amazon.com $53.95 Buy Now
California Design Den Bamboo Sheet Set
available at californiadesignden.com $52.99 Buy Now
Brooklinen Core Sheet Set
available at brooklinen.com $242.10 Buy Now
SensorPEDIC 400 Thread Count Sheet Set
Featuring a cotton-rich fabric blended with nylon threads, this set will not only keep you cool but also comfortable.
available at Target.com $112.99 Buy Now

