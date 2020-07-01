Watch Now: Behind the Scenes of Budgeting

Do you and your spouse have a budget? Whether you believe in it for your finances or not, you just have to see this episode of Currency Conversations.

Saundra Davis, Financial Coach, Educator and Consultant, @sage.money, breaks down budgets to see what works, what doesnâ€™t and what to do when it doesnâ€™t work. She is joined by two married couples, who delve into whether a budget is a limit or a choice for your household. And they also bust some pretty big fears too, this one is not to be missed.