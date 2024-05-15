Is The Revamped Beaches Resort In Jamaica Worth A Trip?

Beaches Negril

If you had told me years ago that my first trip to Jamaica, land of delectable rum, beautiful beaches, and all-jerk everything, would be with some kids in tow, I would have said, “Absolutely not!” But life comes at you fast. So there I was at the end of April, with a one-year-old and a three-year-old, sitting on the sand of one of the cleanest beaches I’ve ever seen, making mini castles. Dare I say, it was magical.

Something else that Jamaica is known for is its all-inclusive resorts, and the reason I was on the island for my first trip there was to try out a renovated one: Beaches, Negril. It is has been equipped with renovated buildings and villas.

Beaches Negril accommodations

Situated right next door to sister resort Sandals (which is for adults only), the sprawling resort is stacked with pleasures, food, and relaxing accommodations in an effort to be a haven for families looking for a getaway. So, after four days spent at the hideout with my family, does it live up to what it aims to be?

Let’s talk about it.

The Food

One of the big struggles of traveling with children is, as they are removed from their routine, they’re also removed from the meals they’re accustomed to having at home. We all know how picky kids can be when it comes to food, and making sure they’re nourished with things outside of junk food (because you can’t have fries with everything now) can be quite the task. But I have to give it up to Beaches Negril. They had 11 restaurants available, and the food was so diverse that there was no way you couldn’t find something your child likes. We tried an array of spots, and while one left much to be imagined for the palate (sorry, Mariachi), I tip my hat and fork to an unassuming gem: Yaku. A Peruvian restaurant in Jamaica? One might think it wouldn’t work, but everything we had was delicious, including Jamaican interpretations of Peruvian favorites, like the Escabeche de Pescado. By the time we left that joint, we were stuffed beyond belief.

Beaches Negril

The great buffest-style spot, The Mill, also kept us full of Caribbean and even international foods in between restaurant stops. Their rice and meat combinations kept my kiddos pleased and the desserts were a favorite of my husband. Even Kimonos, the oriental spot with hibachi grills and impassioned chefs singing pop classics, was a winner. And, as expected, the Jamaican eatery The Jerk Shack didn’t disappoint. A nice additional touch was being able to grab an ice cream cone, whether you’re on your way back to your room from the playground or making a stop to take a cone to the beach at a conveniently located machine open to the public, and they were delicious.

Fun for the Family

Aside from the food, it was nice to see all of the ways in which they cater to kids. Sesame Street, a partner of Beaches, has characters on hand to do everything from eating breakfast with your kids, to tucking them in at night, and even doing yoga if your littles are old enough to appreciate such an experience. There’s a huge waterpark called Pirate Island, which includes a turbo slide, bucket drop, lazy river (650 feet) and pools, as well as some more low-key options swimming options for little kids. My sons were intimidated by all the water coming down from the splash deck, but they loved the area with toddler slides, sprinklers to run through, and a hot tub to warm up in.

Kids Camp at Beaches Negril

But our go-to was definitely the kid’s playground. The kids loved the big slide and the bouncing bridge, which we visited multiple times on our trip. And while we only utilized the Kids Camp once, it was such a nice space. Sesame Street was all over (and the boys even received a visit from Bert), they had top-of-the-line new cribs and beds for nap time, an array of colorful toys my boys ran to (before they realized we were leaving them there…), and staff who are warm and on top of everything. They wrote down times when they changed diapers, fed my sons, went down for naps and woke up from them, and more.

The beach!

We also couldn’t get enough of the beach, which, as previously mentioned, stayed clean thanks to the efforts of staff (who also kept the playground pristine) by raking the sand in the early morning. They had cabana-inspired accommodations for families to park under while they enjoyed the view of the water, complete with beach toys and towels all set up for relaxation. There is so much more to do through the resort regarding exploration and play, including scuba diving and adventure tours, but we opted to keep things low-key and simple for our tots.

Fun for the Grown Folks

In addition to that, we also had time to enjoy adult activities, including the Red Lane Spa, which helped remove a crick in the back of my neck while I enjoyed a couple’s massage with the hubs. Granted, the one-size-fits-all sandals were too small for my feet, and I left a tad bit oilier than I needed to be in 80+ degree weather, the women who worked out our kinks were amazing. We noticed other couples signed up for candlelit dinners on the beach, and there was an opportunity to do a photo shoot on the beach, too, if those are the type of memories you like to have with loved ones.

Rick’s Cafe

We also appreciated the chance to see Negril outside of the resort. Drivers are always available nearby and are called up by staff to help guests explore the colorful town (have your cash ready!). We explored the beloved Rick’s Cafe (and I have an eclectic tye-dye T-shirt to prove it), and while we didn’t jump off a cliff, we did have some drinks and enjoy conversation with other travelers visiting the bar. I was also blessed to try some mouthwatering patties with cocoa bread from nearby spots. We’ve had some delicious ones in NYC (Brooklyn is a Caribbean hub), but nothing beat a pattie straight from Jamrock.

The Lodgings and Staff

Lastly, our accommodations were top-tier. I’ve had the chance to stay in some pretty stunning hotels and villas around the world, but Beaches Negril’s Eventide Penthouse, which had four bedrooms, was prime luxury. The balcony view of the beach was always beautiful, especially during sunsets and during dinner, but simply chilling inside of the space was a vibe, too. A combination of needs could be met thanks to the kitchen area, which was stocked with refreshments and snacks (including a cute popcorn maker), the varying walk-in showers and tub (the latter being a must for the kiddos), king-size beds and bunk beds, and bathrooms all over the place (four and a half to be specific).

Eventide Penthouse Beaches Negril

But what certainly took the accommodations and the experience over the top for my family was the assistance provided by the resort’s butler services. We had two wonderful individuals, Deborha (not to be confused with Deborah) and Shane, who made sure that we had everything we needed. They scheduled reservations for us, helped us get into restaurants with ease, set up an in-suite dinner experience with personal chefs, kept our space tidy when we weren’t in it, and supplied things we were missing (like a stool to help my oldest son brush his teeth without peeking over the sink). They could be reached through a butler’s cell phone, and when you connected with them, they were kind, warm, and in tune with our needs.

That was a mouthful, I know. But I didn’t want to leave anything out as you prepare to plan for summer travels with your family and consider all possibilities. There are so many options out there, but if you’re looking to go the all-inclusive route, enjoying all-you-can-eat food and fun and luxurious accommodations that also happen to be brand-spanking-new, a visit to Beaches Negril is a must. There’s so much to see and enjoy, as well as memories to make that will certainly be unforgettable. We definitely plan to return to further explore the beauty that can only be found in Negril. I may have just touched down in Jamaica for the first time, but it won’t be my last time.