Going To NBA All-Star Weekend? A Mini Destination Guide To The Black-Owned Bay Area

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – FEBRUARY 18: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers and Western Conference All-Stars reacts prior to the start of the 2024 NBA All-Star Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on February 18, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

YAY AREEAAAAAAA (in my best E-40 voice)! The Bay Area’s vibrancy is in a league of its own, and basketball has always been a special sport in the region. For instance, the newest WNBA franchise, Golden State Valkyries, begins its inaugural season in May. Thousands of fans will cross the Golden Gate and San Francisco-Oakland Bay bridges to celebrate the sport throughout NBA All-Star Weekend, which happens every Black History Month. In addition to this weekend’s All-Star Game activities, which bounce between Oakland Arena and San Francisco’s Chase Center, there’s so much to see and do in the Bay that’s for us, and by us. Check out some phenomenal Black-owned hot spots and very Black spaces you can enjoy while in town.

‘Carrying’ the Culture

“Oakland celebrates Black History all year long. During Black History Month, we are home to the Black Joy Parade — a celebration that brings 20,000 people to Oakland. Throughout the year, Black History can be experienced at the African American Museum & Library, The Black Panther Party Museum, Marcus Books and by visiting numerous markets and taking historic tours in The Town,” says Renée Roberts, Visit Oakland’s Director of Public Relations and Communications.

Black Cultural Zone, a nonprofit founded in 2019, by the East Oakland Black Cultural Zone Collaborative, focuses on economic development for Black people in East Oakland. The agency is hosting a free family-friendly All-Star Celebration on Saturday, in partnership with the Golden State Warriors and NBA. Giveaways, interactive activities, TVs to watch the action and more are lined up for you and the little ones. Reserve your free ticket here.

Yes, the main event, Sunday’s All-Star Game, is taking place at the home of the Golden State Warriors, but Oakland can not and will not be left out of the conversation regarding Black-owned goodness.

Decorations for the NBA All-Star Weekend are seen along Powell Street in San Francisco, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025. (Photo by Stephen Lam/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images)

Drinks That Make a ‘Splash’ in Oakland

In need of a morning pick me up to get your day going? Try Red-Bay Coffee, which has multiple Bay Area locations. The company’s headquarters are in the Fruitvale District, housed in a converted bank. You can also check out Kinfolx, which offers coffee, tea, pastries and also has a wine list to toast to any and every occasion.

Black-woman owned Coco Noir Wine Shop & Bar is in Downtown Oakland. It boasts products sold by POC, women and BIPOC winemakers and negotiants. Walk-ins and reservations are welcome.

Restaurants That Are Anything But a ‘Rebound’

Derreck Johnson is a long-time friend of our forever VP Kamala Harris. He owns Home of Chicken and Waffles on Fourth Street in Oakland. Nuff said!

Sobre Mesa is a gorgeous cocktail lounge with Afro-Latinx inspired small plates. It’s owned by Top Chef alum Nelson German, who is opening a new restaurant with Draymond Green of the Warriors this spring.

Sweet Fingers Jamaican isn’t far from the Oakland Arena. It’s open seven days a week and offers delicious drinks and food specials.

And Creole and Cajun lovers should visit Pierre Pierre Restaurant or Cocobreeze, which pays homage to Caribbean flavors.

‘Dropping Dimes’ at Local Businesses

We connected with multiple Black locals, journalists and transplants to curate this guide. Almost all of our resources mentioned Blk Girls Greenhouse. The plant and home goods retail shop is open Friday-Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

McMullen is the brainchild of Sherri McMullen. A Black-woman fashion expert with a rolodex that touches dozens of corners around the world. Her boutique has a San Francisco location along with its flagship Oakland location and is open seven days a week.

Uptown Market is all about elevating Black entrepreneurs. Businesses that participate are offered retail space for free to meet new clients and expand their reach. It’s open Wednesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and is located on Broadway, six miles from the Oakland Arena.

Bay Area native Taylor Jay wasn’t pleased with the fashion industry’s narrowly focused attire that rarely catered to unique and diverse body types. So what did she do? What so many Black women have done: created her own lane! Taylor Jay Collection has unique hours for both its San Francisco and Oakland locations. Step out in style and shop comfortable and confident options online or in-person.

‘Slam Dunk’ Dining Options

Experience the restaurant serving West African fare called Bissap Baobab, founded by Marco Senhor who was born and raised in Dakar, Senegal. Staying in The Motherland, Sheba Piano Lounge pairs Ethiopian cuisine with live music and cozy lounge vibes in SF’s well-known music district.

Yvonne’s Southern Sweets offers delicacies like pecan pie, peach cobbler, 7up cake and more staples that would make our grandmothers smile! Keep your sweet tooth happy with Anthony’s Cookies as another sumptuous choice.

Mission Bowling Club is a woman and Black-owned business that boasts LGBTQ+ and BIPOC inclusivity while serving appetizing treats throughout its full menu. Weekend brunch for All-Star Weekend is until 2:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

For more unique and local things to do during All-Star Weekend, also check out Visit Oakland’s guide.