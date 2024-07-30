Bahamian Independence Day: A Celebration Of Black Culture, Entrepreneurship And Innovation

As someone with Bahamian heritage, celebrating Bahamian Independence Day holds a special place in my heart. It’s a time to honor my roots, reflect on my family’s history, and celebrate the vibrant culture that has shaped my identity. It also doesn’t hurt that the Bahamas is one of the most beautiful destinations in the world, so you’ll never have to convince me to come back home.

Celebrated on July 10, Bahamian Independence Day marks the day in 1973 when the Bahamas gained independence from British colonial rule, and is a time of national pride and reflection. It signifies the resilience, unity, and cultural richness of the Bahamian people. And if there’s one thing Bahamian people will do — it’s party. Celebrations typically include parades, fireworks, Junkanoo—a traditional Bahamian street parade with music, dance, and costumes—and various cultural events that honor the country’s journey to independence and its achievements since.

More than just a national holiday; it is a celebration of Black culture, entrepreneurship, and innovation. The Bahamas boasts a rich cultural heritage that is deeply rooted in African traditions, reflected in its music, art, and cuisine.

Because of this unique cultural heritage, it’s embedded into many of the island’s hospitality experiences — from restaurants, to hotels, to tours and attractions. And of course, Baha Mar wouldn’t be any different. And this year, to mark the occasion, I was able to get a front row seat to experience these festivities at SLS Baha Mar, a venue that perfectly encapsulates the spirit of Bahamian Independence. With a week-long celebration that began on July 8, this event highlighted the best of Bahamian art, fashion, and cuisine, providing guests with an immersive cultural experience. What’s even better — it doesn’t end when the celebrations are over. These experiences continue year round, highlighting the island’s unique culture and talent.

What’s even more, is that SLS Baha Mar’s celebration of Bahamian Independence was not just about the festivities but also about recognizing and honoring the contributions of Black entrepreneurs and artists. The pop-up events featuring Bahamian creatives provided a platform for these talented individuals to showcase their work to an international audience. The inclusion of celebrated Bahamian artists and fashion designers, such as Apryl Jasmine, who has gained recognition in both American and British Vogue, brought a unique flair to the festivities (I was able to meet her firsthand and witness her beautiful and distinctive designs). This focus on local talent underscores the hotel’s dedication to supporting and promoting Black entrepreneurship and cultural expression.

Apryl Jasmine is a shining star, but just know, she’s one of many from the island. If you’re unfamiliar with some of the talent coming out of the Bahamas, let me point you to prominent figures such as Sir Sidney Poitier, the first Black man to win an Academy Award for Best Actor, and R&B singer and Grammy winner Lenny Kravitz, who has Bahamian roots — they both illustrate the significant contributions of Bahamians to global culture and entertainment and their success stories serve as an inspiration for young Bahamians and underscore the importance of celebrating the country’s heritage and achievements.

In addition to cultural achievements, the Bahamas is also home to a thriving community of Black entrepreneurs and innovators. According to the Global Entrepreneurship Monitor (GEM), the Bahamas has one of the highest rates of entrepreneurship in the Caribbean. This entrepreneurial spirit is evident in the numerous small businesses and startups that contribute to the country’s economy. Initiatives like the Bahamas Entrepreneurial Venture Fund provide crucial support to budding entrepreneurs, fostering a vibrant business environment.

The focus on supporting local talent and innovation was evident during the Independence Day celebrations at SLS Baha Mar. By featuring Bahamian artists, fashion designers, and chefs, the resort not only showcased the island’s creative talent but also highlighted the entrepreneurial spirit that drives the Bahamian economy. This commitment to promoting Black entrepreneurship and culture is a testament to the resilience and ingenuity of the Bahamian people.

One of the highlights of the celebration was the hotel’s first-ever Bahamian fish fry. This event brought one of Nassau’s most beloved traditions to the resort, allowing guests to experience authentic Bahamian cuisine. The fish fry featured delicious seafood, vibrant music, and a festive atmosphere, offering a true taste of Bahamian culture. It was a fitting conclusion to a week that celebrated the spirit and heritage of the Bahamas.

Speaking of food, during my stay I indulged in some truly unforgettable culinary experiences. The resort’s diverse dining options showcase both local Bahamian flavors and international cuisines, ensuring there’s something to delight every palate. At Cleo Mediterráneo, I savored Mediterranean-inspired dishes with a Bahamian twist, such as the grilled octopus and lamb shawarma, which were both exquisitely prepared and bursting with flavor. Katsuya offered a modern take on Japanese cuisine, where I enjoyed fresh sushi and sashimi, along with their signature crispy rice with spicy tuna. However, the highlight was undoubtedly the Bahamian cooking class, a vibrant celebration of local cuisine where I cooked — yes, cooked — conch salad, local fish and even made my own personal Johnny bread. This event truly captured the essence of Bahamian culture and hospitality, making my culinary journey at SLS Baha Mar both memorable and delicious.

Celebrating Bahamian Independence Day at SLS Baha Mar was not only unique, but enriching. As a mega-resort, I didn’t know what to expect going into it, but the experience far-exceeded my expectations of how they would embrace the local culture and people. For those looking for a 5-star experience, while also giving back to the community, the resort offers a perfect blend of relaxation, adventure, and cultural immersion (and did I mention its stunning beachfront location?). The resort’s dedication to showcasing the best of Bahamian culture, coupled with its support for local entrepreneurs and artists, created a vibrant and memorable celebration that stands out as the top destination in the Bahamas.