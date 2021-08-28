Back To School: 9 Dorm Room Essentials Your Student Will Need

Getty Images

Move in day is fast approaching — or in some cases, has already occurred for many college students across the nation. After a year when many students were required to be at-home for virtual virtual learning, move in day this year is even more special.

But with college move-in day, comes a pretty hefty price tag on the pockets. This year, the National Retail Federation (NRF)’s annual back-to-school spending survey found that college spending is expected to total $71 billion, up from $67.7 billion last year. College students and their families expect to spend an average of $1,200, which is up about 13 percent from a year ago.

That’s why, planning for all the essentials is crucial when trying to save on money and time. Though living quarters may be small, for college students budding off into the “real world” for the first time, they’ll need everything from bedding and bathroom products, to decorations to make the room feel like home. So, when it comes time to move in, it’s important to be prepared and organized with quality products. Here’s our list of must-haves for every college student in your life heading off to school for the first (second, third, or fourth) time.