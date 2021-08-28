Back To School: 9 Dorm Room Essentials Your Student Will Need

Move in day is fast approaching — or in some cases, has already occurred for many college students across the nation. After a year when many students were required to be at-home for virtual virtual learning, move in day this year is even more special.
But with college move-in day, comes a pretty hefty price tag on the pockets. This year, the National Retail Federation (NRF)’s annual back-to-school spending survey found that college spending is expected to total $71 billion, up from $67.7 billion last year. College students and their families expect to spend an average of $1,200, which is up about 13 percent from a year ago.
That’s why, planning for all the essentials is crucial when trying to save on money and time. Though living quarters may be small, for college students budding off into the “real world” for the first time, they’ll need everything from bedding and bathroom products, to decorations to make the room feel like home. So, when it comes time to move in, it’s important to be prepared and organized with quality products. Here’s our list of must-haves for every college student in your life heading off to school for the first (second, third, or fourth) time.
01
Pillow Cube Classic
Perfect for the dorm room, this OG cube shape, is crafted to support side sleepers who tend to lie still throughout the night. Highly rated by nappers and travelers.
Living in the dorm — especially in those late summer months, can present some challenges since many aren’t provided with central air. Thankfully this 10,000 BTU 3-in-1 unit that combines cooling, dehumidification and fan functions provides convenient value to city dwellers. The shiny AC provides quiet, efficient comfort for rooms up to 250 square feet, perfect for those living in small spaces.
The Chefman Mini Personal Fridge is compact and sleek making it great for personal spaces and dorms! Students can use this micro fridge to store their favorite foods and beverages, and its 4oz capacity and removable shelves are perfect for storing small items making it perfect for your daily routine.
Who says living in a dorm can’t also be stylish? The harmati Eula Round Mirror offers a crisp and distortion-free reflection with a timeless circular design that will fit every style of living space. Whether you place it over a dresser, above a bathroom sink, or as the focal point of an aesthetic gallery wall this mirror is easy to install using the suspended brass hook which is complemented by the built-in hook located on the back for a simple yet stable placement.
Those long nights studying mean some quality sleep is in order. Made of 100% pure bamboo fibers and drape like silk for a luxurious experience, the cooling, natural hypoallergenic fibers of the Bamboo Sheets ensure your bed is healthy and you’ll get a good night’s rest.
The new product is the brand’s first ever comforter and it’s just in time for back-to-school. It’s made with a luxurious 300 thread count, 100% cotton exterior, is hypoallergenic, thermal regulating and features down-alternative cluster fill.
Complete with a plastic-eliminating detergent system, wrinkle release + stain removing sprays, dryer balls, and a collapsable cotton hamper, it’s the one kit every student needs for keeping clean on campus – featuring safe ingredients you can trust.
Add more to your dorm room space with IRIS USA’s Multipurpose Organizer Shelf. Whether for putting books, your computer, or even pesky clothes that have been on the floor, this is essential in helping your dorm stay clean and cool.
1THRIVE’s organizational wall décor is designed to keep even the busiest of college students organized. Featuring calendars, goal setting, custom decals and other organizational tools, the chic eye-catching wall organizers work perfectly in a dorm room! With a variety of styles or the ability to customize to your liking, you never have to worry about forgetting a deadline, appointment or club meeting ever again!