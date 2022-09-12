5 Myths About Caring For Babies Debunked

For newer parents, trying to figure out the best way to care for your baby can be tough. It’s not only challenging because of the usual growing pains of early parenthood (lack of sleep, breastfeeding, constant needs of a newborn, making tough decisions as maternity leave ends), but also because there is so much advice being pushed your way. Truthfully speaking, it’s often unsolicited advice from family and friends about the the right and wrong way to do things.
A lot of what our parents did when they were raising us is a far cry from the recommendations offered by pediatricians, which can leave you confused. If your mom put your on your belly to sleep for most of your infancy and you turned out ok, it should be fine for your baby right? Not necessarily.
It’s Baby Safety Month. To help debunk some myths many if not all of us have probably heard, we went to an expert to ask the questions you might not have the time to sit and grill your pediatrician about. Mona Amin, D.O., FAAP, is a board-certified pediatrician, parenting expert and podcaster, and a safety month expert for popular brand, Bugaboo. She has experience in early childhood development and mindfulness parenting, and she also has some answers to the questions you might have about the following myths regarding how to go about caring for a baby.
01
Newborn Babies Should Stay Indoors
“Taking your newborn baby out for a stroll can be done as soon as the parents are ready. Outdoor spaces are not a concern, unless they are very crowded,” Amin says, noting that packed events like outdoor concerts aren’t a good idea. “Parents can take their baby to a doctor’s office where they will usually have them wait in the car or go directly to the room to reduce exposure to germs.”
She adds, “As for restaurants and outings to other locations, I usually like to advise limiting bringing a baby to crowded indoor places until they’re two months of age. This is because if a child gets a fever and is under two months of age, it’s more of a medical concern due to their immature immune system.”
02
A Child’s Car Seat Can Be Front-Facing at Two Years Old
Not so fast, folks! “The most optimal way for a baby to ride in a car seat is rear-facing until the manufacturer’s weight and height maximum for rear-facing maxes out. This could mean your child could be up to four years old before you move them front-facing. The reason for this is skeletal maturity. The longer they are rear-facing, the better protected they are,” says Amin. “Whether you have an infant or convertible car seat, most manufacturers recommend keeping your child rear-facing as long as possible. Families opt to start with a dedicated infant seat because they are made to fit small babies best and offer better protection for your newborn,” she adds, recommending Bugaboo’s Turtle One car seat. It has a recommended weight of up to 32 lbs max and adjusts as the baby grows.
03
Babies Should Sleep in Their Parents’ Room As Long As Possible
“The AAP recommends six months of sleeping in the same room, which is ideal. However, if you are a non-smoking household and baby is not premature, you can move your baby whenever you would like,” Amin says. “I recommend the first two months be in the room with parents due to frequency of feedings. However, after two months, you can move them to a room as long as there is good ventilation in the room and no cigarette smoke.” She says wherever they sleep, there should be no bumpers or stuffed animals in the baby’s bedding, “and swaddles should be removed when they begin rolling over.”
04
A Baby Can Sleep on Their Belly and With a Blanket
Amin says keep your little ones on their back, and their bassinet or crib empty. “The most ideal location for a baby to sleep is on a flat surface, on their back, with no bumpers, stuffed animals, pillows, or blankets in the crib, and only the baby,” she says. “You can put them in a wearable blanket if needed, but sometimes just footie pajamas is enough to keep them cozy.”
05
Feel Free to Mix Solids Whenever You Think Baby Is Ready
“The most likely time frame to exhibit a food allergy is within one hour of ingesting an allergenic food. Old recommendations were to wait three days before introducing a new food. This isn’t needed,” says Amin. “I usually recommend starting with single ingredient foods and once they’ve tolerated that for three sittings, you can combine.”
She offers an example. “For three sittings we feed just bananas for breakfast. For lunch, we give just peanut butter paste for another three sittings. Once we see toleration of these foods separately, we can combine and give banana and peanut butter paste for breakfast. It’s okay if you break the rules but if there is an allergic reaction, this process ensures we would know what foods were given. As long as you can label them all, that’s most important.”
06
The Issue Parents Always Have A Question About
“The most common question or misconception I get is about rear-facing car seats,” she says. “Many parents move their children forward-facing at two years of age, which is outdated advice. A rear-facing car seat will absorb most of the crash forces and supports the head, neck and spine.” Amin says not rushing to turn your child’s seat around is important because their body is still developing, and their spine and head are still maturing. “When children ride forward-facing, their heads are larger and heavier than the rest of their body and can be thrown forward in an event of a crash. So, keeping rear-facing can help protect their head and spine.” Again, the Bugaboo Safety Month Expert recommends the brand’s Turtle One by Nuna seat. “It’s rigorously tested to ensure a secure ride all the way. It also has a stability load leg to minimize any impact force transferred to your baby.”