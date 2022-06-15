Steph Curry Wears An ‘Ayesha Curry CAN Cook’ Shirt To Stand Up For His Wife 

John Shearer/WireImage

One thing the Currys are going to do is stan for each other. Steph Curry, in particular, recently showed public support for his wife by wearing a T-shirt that read “Ayesha Curry CAN Cook” in response to a Boston sports bar’s jab at her. For context, the sports bar, which is called Game On! and located in Fenway, put a sign outside their doors that said, “Ayesha Curry Can’t Cook” last week. They did that because the Golden State Warriors are currently playing against the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals.

On Monday, the 34-year-old Warriors point guard wore his shirt during a post-game conference following his team’s defeat of the Celtics in game five.

When the press asked what his rebuttal shirt was about during the conference, he responded, “You gotta ask around the room, and ask Twitter.”

Although the bar tried to come for Ayesha’s skills in the kitchen, sis has a long list of accomplishments to back up her abilities. The 33-year-old “food connoisseur” has published three cookbooks which include Tastes, The Seasoned Life and The Full Plate. Curry also has a cookware line, which she launched in 2017. Additionally, she had a cooking show on the Food Network called Ayesha’s Home Kitchen, where she shared recipes for every occasion and prepared meals for her immediate and extended family members.

Now that we’ve gotten that out the way, it’s nice, and affirming, to see a Black man stand up for his wife publicly and love her out loud.

The Currys have now been married for over 10 years and share three children together: Riley, Ryan and Canon. After over a decade of love, they still stand up for one another, and we’re here for that.