AUGUST OVERVIEW: JUST CHILL

August may feel like a month of “hurry up and wait.” Mars, the action planet, is in the sign of Aries, bestowing on us more physical energy than expected. Yet patience is required to allow outside circumstances to catch up with your desires. Rebuilding our lives will take time and strategy. Respect the process and yourself.

Leo

LOOK AGAIN

July 23 to August 22

Happy birthday, Lioness. It’s time for a new pair of glasses— not the kind you buy at the optician’s counter, but the kind you adopt. In other words, it’s the season for courageous Leos to try fresh perspectives. You may be moved to investigate new religious beliefs and practices or to explore different life philosophies as you seek to keep your spirits high. Allow your New Year to spark a vision of hope. Dare to believe again.

Virgo

REFLECT

August 23 to September 22

Self-reflection is often the best route to self-preservation. Looking bravely at your shortcomings, with the help of therapy or metaphysical guidance, could be your saving grace this month. Don’t allow outside criticism to throw you off-balance. Walk the walk.

Libra

GET ORGANIZED

September 23 to October 22

You may find peace and solace in getting your home in order this month. Visual harmony in your surroundings allows a better perspective on where you’re going. Good music and a daily dusting can keep your thoughts clear.

Scorpio

EXPRESS YOURSELF

October 23 to November 21

Immersion in artistic expression helps keep you smiling. With nothing to do and nowhere to go, consider calling on your adventurous inner child and start a family garden, paint some furniture or try woodworking. New creative pursuits fuel your sense of well-being.

Sagittarius

RECEIVE LOVE

November 22 to December 21

The key word for August is receptivity. Allowing others to pour into your welfare may bring you unexpected joy. The more you surrender to their care, the better you will feel. Love is trying to find its way into your heart.

Capricorn

STICK WITH IT

December 22 to January 19

Your daily routine matters this month. The five-minute prayer, the perfect cup of tea and the mantras you repeat throughout the day will help to sustain an upbeat attitude. Work on the small things and watch the big things fall into place.

Aquarius

DREAM ON

January 20 to February 18

Intellectual stimulation is necessary in order not to go stir-crazy during these weeks. Brainstorming is a huge part of the new dream you’re manifesting now. Go deep into your imagination; and know that you are more than capable of achieving the dream.

Pisces

EMBRACE THE NOW

February 19 to March 20

Your idealistic attitude this month may be what saves you. Sudden changes in income reveal that you already have exactly what you need. Realize simple pleasures over opulence. Become that woman of substance.

Aries

CHOOSE JOY

March 21 to April 19

Your assignment is to find the things that make you smile. Your sanity relies on your powerful ability to burn through any personal challenges with the power of laughter. You’ve got this; promise.

Taurus

GET IT DONE

April 20 to May 20

Staying home is not the problem; getting started on everything you have to do is. Projects have piled up, paperwork needs organizing and decisions need to be made. The faster you clear the slate, the quicker you’ll get back to happy. Conquer procrastination.

Gemini

HELP OUT

May 21 to June 20

The best way to take your mind off your problems is to assist other people with theirs. Volunteering in your community, neighborhood church or local hospital could change your outlook on your current situations. Keep in mind: Things could always be worse.

Cancer

KEEP YOUR HEAD UP

June 21 to July 22

You inspire everyone around you. The trick is to keep looking forward and to share your emotional strength with others. When the mother of the zodiac opens her heart with empathy and discernment, everyone wins!

