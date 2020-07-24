AUGUST OVERVIEW: JUST CHILL
August may feel like a month of “hurry up and wait.” Mars, the action planet, is in the sign of Aries, bestowing on us more physical energy than expected. Yet patience is required to allow outside circumstances to catch up with your desires. Rebuilding our lives will take time and strategy. Respect the process and yourself.
Leo
LOOK AGAIN
July 23 to August 22
Happy birthday, Lioness. It’s time for a new pair of glasses— not the kind you buy at the optician’s counter, but the kind you adopt. In other words, it’s the season for courageous Leos to try fresh perspectives. You may be moved to investigate new religious beliefs and practices or to explore different life philosophies as you seek to keep your spirits high. Allow your New Year to spark a vision of hope. Dare to believe again.
Virgo
REFLECT
August 23 to September 22
Self-reflection is often the best route to self-preservation. Looking bravely at your shortcomings, with the help of therapy or metaphysical guidance, could be your saving grace this month. Don’t allow outside criticism to throw you off-balance. Walk the walk.
Libra
GET ORGANIZED
September 23 to October 22
You may find peace and solace in getting your home in order this month. Visual harmony in your surroundings allows a better perspective on where you’re going. Good music and a daily dusting can keep your thoughts clear.
Scorpio
EXPRESS YOURSELF
October 23 to November 21
Immersion in artistic expression helps keep you smiling. With nothing to do and nowhere to go, consider calling on your adventurous inner child and start a family garden, paint some furniture or try woodworking. New creative pursuits fuel your sense of well-being.
Sagittarius
RECEIVE LOVE
November 22 to December 21
The key word for August is receptivity. Allowing others to pour into your welfare may bring you unexpected joy. The more you surrender to their care, the better you will feel. Love is trying to find its way into your heart.
Capricorn
STICK WITH IT
December 22 to January 19
Your daily routine matters this month. The five-minute prayer, the perfect cup of tea and the mantras you repeat throughout the day will help to sustain an upbeat attitude. Work on the small things and watch the big things fall into place.
Aquarius
DREAM ON
January 20 to February 18
Intellectual stimulation is necessary in order not to go stir-crazy during these weeks. Brainstorming is a huge part of the new dream you’re manifesting now. Go deep into your imagination; and know that you are more than capable of achieving the dream.
Pisces
EMBRACE THE NOW
February 19 to March 20
Your idealistic attitude this month may be what saves you. Sudden changes in income reveal that you already have exactly what you need. Realize simple pleasures over opulence. Become that woman of substance.
Aries
CHOOSE JOY
March 21 to April 19
Your assignment is to find the things that make you smile. Your sanity relies on your powerful ability to burn through any personal challenges with the power of laughter. You’ve got this; promise.
Taurus
GET IT DONE
April 20 to May 20
Staying home is not the problem; getting started on everything you have to do is. Projects have piled up, paperwork needs organizing and decisions need to be made. The faster you clear the slate, the quicker you’ll get back to happy. Conquer procrastination.
Gemini
HELP OUT
May 21 to June 20
The best way to take your mind off your problems is to assist other people with theirs. Volunteering in your community, neighborhood church or local hospital could change your outlook on your current situations. Keep in mind: Things could always be worse.
Cancer
KEEP YOUR HEAD UP
June 21 to July 22
You inspire everyone around you. The trick is to keep looking forward and to share your emotional strength with others. When the mother of the zodiac opens her heart with empathy and discernment, everyone wins!
Visit Sonja Marie’s Wordlife Astrology for more vision and guidance