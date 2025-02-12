Ashley Darby Is Officially Divorced From Michael Darby After Years Of Separation

Getty

The Real Housewives of Potomac star Ashley Darby, 36, is officially a single woman. According to online court records, Ashley’s divorce from her now ex-husband Michael Darby, 65, became official on Monday Feb 10th. The divorce was finalized relatively quickly considering the reality TV personality filed for divorce in November 2024.

Even though the divorce seems to have taken place in a timely manner, the former couple have been separated since April 2022 when they announced their split.

At the time, Ashley shared some commentary about why they were separating and it wasn’t pinpointed to a single reason.

“People will be quick to assume that the causes were too much intrusion by reality TV into the most personal parts of our lives, age gap issues, cultural problems, or child-rearing differences,” she wrote in a statement to Bravo’s “The Daily Dish” around the time of their separation.

“Pieces of all these may have affected our pure love for each other, but no one reason is the root cause of our mutual decision to go our separate ways,” she added.

Darby concluded, “We both want the other to achieve true happiness and fulfillment and feel that we cannot do this together.”

Last month, Ashley shared an update on the status of her divorce saying she was waiting on Virgina State to finalize the proceedings. It looks like they may have heard her comments because less than a month later, the divorce is finalized. Darby also shared that herself and Michael were in a better spot when it comes to co-parenting. They share two young sons together, Dean and Dylan Darby.

In November 2023, Ashley told US Weekly she was parallel parenting with Michael, which refers to minimal engagement between parents in a co-parenting relationship. The road to divorce is seldom easy, and the former couple had their fair share of bumps in the road. It’s good to see they’ve been able to move past that stage and show up in a healthy way for their kids.

In terms of how assets will be split, the former couple had a prenuptial agreement in place.

“According to the prenup, I’m not allowed to get alimony,” the TV personality told Andy Cohen at the RHOP reunion.

That said, Michael told TMZ some time back that they reached reached “an amicable and fair settlement.”