Ashanti And Nelly Celebrate Her 45th Birthday With A 'Magical' Escape To Barbados

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 17: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Ashanti and Nelly attend the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on March 17, 2025. Broadcasted live on FOX. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Turning 45 is a blessing, especially when your life exceeds your expectations. Island princess Ashanti recently celebrated her 45th birthday and is soaking up all the love she received from her husband, Nelly, and family. In true Ashanti fashion, the jet-setting star spent her special day in a bikini on an island.

“One of the greatest most Magical birthdays ever!!!! Thankuuuu soooo much to my Amazing husband @nelly for going above and beyond to make everything happen” her caption began. Ashanti posted an image of her posing in a two-piece bikini and braids in Barbados, proudly showing off her postpartum curves. Other images in the carousel show her dressed up to party in a slinky gold gown.

“Every single little detail. All the effort, all the planning, and trying his best to keep everything a secret even though I was asking mad questions every day!!!🤣🤣🤣 To have my husband, son, family and friends come out to celebrate was such an incredible blessing. Babe I love you infinitely. I appreciate you so much.”

The mother of one went on to thank her friends, the Barbados tourism board, and everyone who wished her a happy birthday.

“Y’all know I celebrate all month!! And it takes me forever to post 😫🤦🏽‍♀️ but I am sincerely grateful for all of the love and support. 💕I’m incredibly blessed. Thank you God for another year. #FortyFine❤️🙏🏽 🎉 10/13 ♎️♎️♎️♎️📸@jbyrdphoto” her caption concluded.

On Ashanti’s birthday, Nelly also crafted a thoughtful post that encapsulated his love for her in a few words.

“Happy Birthday to the most beautiful and amazing woman in this world,” the caption started under a throwback picture of them lying on the beach. “Marrying you wasn’t just finding love — it was finding home. Love you mama @ashanti.”

Nelly and Ashanti don’t play about birthdays and have always made it a priority to make them sentimental. Last year, the rapper also threw his lady a surprise island-themed birthday bash for her 44th birthday.

Likewise, Ashanti matched Nelly’s energy and threw him a gold-themed 50th birthday party for his big day last year. His birthday is actually coming up, and he has a ’90s West Coast-themed Halloween bash planned.

The couple seem to be enjoying married life and catching up on lost time since spinning the block in early 2023 after reconnecting on the Verzuz stage in 2021. Prior to that, the couple dated between 2003 and 2013 and went through their fair share of ups and downs. Clearly, what’s meant to be will be as the two seem more in love than ever, raising their first child Kareem Kenkaide Hayes, together.

And speaking of island fun, before stopping in Barbados, Ashanti was also living her best life in the Bahamas right before her birthday. She shared video of herself twirling on the beach and spending quality time with son KK at The Cove Atlantis.

Nobody travels like her. Happy belated birthday to Ashanti and cheers to many more island celebrations with family and friends!