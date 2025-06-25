Ashanti Shares How She And Nelly Are Keeping Their Son Out Of The Spotlight

Getty

Grammy‑winning artist Ashanti, 44, and her husband, Nelly, may thrive in the spotlight, but they don’t want their son Kareem “KK” Kenkaide Haynes exposed to it.

In a recent interview, the Foolish singer made one thing clear: they’re keeping Kareem’s face off social media and out of the public eye for now.

While speaking at the 2025 American Black Film Festival, Ashanti discussed why she chose to protect her firstborn’s privacy on her and Nelly’s upcoming reality show, ‘We Belong Together,’ airing on Peacock on June 26. “There was no hesitation. I knew I was not gonna show my son, so, you know, he is blurred out, but you see him and I just feel like I’m kind of like a mama bear already, you know? Very protective. And I just feel like, I didn’t wanna show my son to the world.”

Protecting KK’s privacy also extends to social media according to the artist, “I haven’t even posted him on Instagram or anything like that,” she continued. “I just feel like those moments are very sacred to me, and we’ll make the decision on when he’s ready to pop out and show.

This decision isn’t just a media strategy—it’s a reflection of how deeply Ashanti values family privacy. In a February interview with Entertainment Tonight, the singer elaborated on the importance of protecting her little one.

“I just feel like he’s so important to me and I don’t know if I want to share that. And he’s a beautiful baby. He’s definitely my twin,” she said to ET.

Meanwhile, Ashanti has joked that Nelly is eager to show off his youngest. “Daddy definitely wants to post. Not yet, Daddy! Not yet! But I just want to keep him to me for a little bit” the recording artist joked during her interview with ET, insisting that in a perfect world she would have full control over when Kareem enters the spotlight. In addition to baby KK, the Hot In Here rapper has four older children–two from a previous relationship with Channetta Valentine and two who he adopted on behalf of his sister after she died in 2005.

Keeping things private seems to be working for their growing family, considering the couple haven’t stopped cheesing since reuniting and giving birth to KK in July 2024. Ashanti, who is a first-time-mom gushes about how motherhood has reshaped her life spiritually and emotionally—saying the experience has been “amazing,” “incredible,” and blessed.

Their careful approach speaks volumes in an age where celebrity kids often flood our social feeds. Although we would love to see baby KK, when the couple does decide to share him with the world, it will be on their terms.