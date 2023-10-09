Rihanna Threw A$AP Rocky The Most Low-Key 35th Birthday Party On A Boat — And It Was Lit

Jackson Lee/GC Images

Subs don’t stop the show, especially when it comes to Rihanna and her babe A$AP Rocky. The rapper and model just clocked 35 on October 3rd, and to mark his birthday, Rih organized an intimate and classy boat party in NYC.

This comes shortly after Drake allegedly attempted to diss the singer and her relationship on his latest album For All the Dogs. But we’re not giving anything else to that ugliness than this brief mention.

As for the happy couple, they looked stylish as usual with Rihanna, 35, rocking a blue denim pants-and-jacket co-ord by Miu Miu with a white shirt underneath the jacket. The birthday man on the other hand, wore a loose beige ribbed suit with a white tee from Bottega Veneta.

The party looked like a good time as people were on the dance floor two-stepping and engaging in a dance-off. The “Pour it Up” singer also graced the dance floor, shuffling over to her man and then embracing him on several occasions.

In a clip shared on Instagram, the DJ transitioned to Rae Sremmurd‘s “Throw Sum Mo,” and Rocky and his crew did what looked like an almost synchronized routine to battle the billionaire beauty and her circle.

Rocky and a few of his friends also pulled out some moves to Waka Flocka Flame’s “Round of Applause” on one side of the dance floor, which was covered in what looked like dollar bills. During the song, Ms. Fenty busted a little side twerk as shown from clips from inside the fête.

It’s lovely to see the boy mom and dad out celebrating life, especially with two kids under two. The couple recently welcomed their second son, Riot Rose Mayers, in August. They had their first son RZA in May 2022. The couple have been publicly together since November 2020 but have been friends for many years. They have worked on music, toured together, and he lent his flawless face to help her roll out Fenty Skin in 2020.

Let’s toast to more birthdays together for this beautiful couple and Black love waxing stronger.