Ari Lennox Says Passing Out At The Airport Started Her Sobriety Journey

Artist Ari Lennox has been going strong on her sobriety journey since deciding to quit alcohol in December 2022. The singer decided to share her reasons for choosing a sober life during an interview with QuickSilva on the QuickSilva Morning Show.

For the Soft Girl Era singer, the turning point happened when she passed out at the airport after drinking too much wine. She had just finished attending an awards show in California and had a connecting flight in Chicago, where the incident took place.

I probably started the day with, like, two glasses of wine. Then I ended up in Detroit because that was my connecting flight. And on the plane, I probably had two more glasses of wine. Got to Detroit. I went to the bar and had a big old bowl, it felt like a bowl of wine, it was Chardonnay,” Lennox explained.

The singer then went to the gate to board her plane only to be told it had already taken off. She then sat down and blacked out before being woken up by EMTs who thought she had overdosed.

“I was sick. It was embarrassing,” she said, adding that she was drinking so much ot combat her fear of flying.

“After that, that was one of the moments where I was like, okay, enough is enough,” she concluded. In December 2023, Lennox celebrated one year of sobriety and reflected on her journey via Instagram.

“I’m one year sober from alcohol today.. I love you all,” she said at the time. “I needed an excuse to drink and not feel the pain of everyday life and trauma. My toxic relationship with alcohol left me stagnant with closed eyes, hindering my growth and my healing. Hindering my ability to overcome fear […] I’m letting go and letting God!”

The post ended with Lennox thanking fans for encouraging and motivating her along the way. Congratulations to our soft girl for committing to a journey that feels healthier and more wholesome for her.