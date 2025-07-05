Ari Lennox Served Body And Vocals At ESSENCE Fest Day 1 — And We’re Obsessed

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 04: Ari Lennox performs onstage in the VVIP Superlounge Experience during Day 1 of the 2025 ESSENCE Festival of Culture presented by Coca-Cola at Caesars Superdome on July 04, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Josh Brasted/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Ari Lennox took the Superlounge stage at the Superdome for the 2025 ESSENCE Festival of Culture, and sis looked fantastic. She showcased her taut arms and toned legs while singing her hits in front of enthusiastic fans. The body was body-ing, and as usual, we’re obsessed.

Lennox has been glowing since she started prioritizing her health and wellness in 2021, exercising consistently with a trainer while also eating a cleaner diet. She’s also spoken about the benefits of being sober from alcohol, which she used to deal with a fear of flying. She said finding herself inebriated in an airport in 2022 was the signal that she’d gone too far.

“I probably started the day with, like, two glasses of wine. Then I ended up in Detroit because that was my connecting flight. And on the plane, I probably had two more glasses of wine,” she recalled. “Got to Detroit. I went to the bar and had a big old bowl, it felt like a bowl of wine, it was Chardonnay.”

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 04: Singer Ari Lennox attends Night 1 during the 2025 Essence Festival Of Culture at Caesars Superdome on July 04, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Paras Griffin/WireImage)

She ended up missing her flight, and when she sat down to get her bearings, she blacked out, only to be awoken by EMS.

“I was sick. It was embarrassing,” she admitted. “After that, that was one of the moments where I was like, okay, enough is enough.” She celebrated one year of sobriety in 2023.

Since prioritizing her self-care, Lennox has been bright-eyed and in her best shape. She continues to inspire just by being her fabulous self, and we love to see her shine.

“I need to find my own peace. I need to be soft to myself as well,” she told the QuickSilva Morning Show earlier this year. “Of course, embrace it from other people but I need to do the same thing for myself. I need to be pampering myself.”