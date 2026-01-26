Are Mocktails Really The Healthier, Budget-Friendly Swap We Think They Are?

Collage of ingredients in an alcohol free cocktail; Getty Images

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

While I’m not big on resolutions or much into the new year ushering in a new me, Dry January has been more appealing to me this year than ever before. I’m not much of a drinker, mostly because alcohol tends to leave me in a world of pain. Even just one or two cocktails can leave me dehydrated, lethargic, and more often than not, nursing a migraine.

Over the years, I’ve learned to be intentional about what I drink, when I drink, and whether it’s worth the physical aftermath. So when I was asked to explore whether mocktails are truly the better alternative for cocktails as they skyrocket in popularity, I had my own motivations.

Is swapping alcohol actually better for my body, or am I making a mistake thinking my mocktail is a healthy substitute? And beyond physical wellness, are mocktails a means of cutting costs? To find out, I spoke with nutritionist Ama Atiedu, MS, MSOD, and bar manager and mixology advocate Eric Nathan, to weigh the pros and cons of opting out of alcohol.

From a nutrition standpoint, Atiedu says the answer to whether mocktails are healthier isn’t black and white.

“It depends,” she explains. “Similar to alcohol, you can drink some sugary beverages that are high in calories and not nutrient-dense. If you’re doing things like adding sparkling water or teas, then absolutely. But if you’re substituting with sugary beverages like sodas or fruit juices, especially if it’s not 100 percent fruit juice, you can create the same situation where you’re drinking a lot of calories.”

Atiedu notes that even imperfect mocktails often come out ahead. “Given that alcohol contains more calories than sugar or carbs, even juice, you’re probably still a little better off drinking that than the alcohol.”

Where mocktails really make a difference is in reducing inflammation. Alcohol is known to increase inflammation and disrupt digestion, something Atiedu says she sees consistently with clients. But again, the benefits depend on what’s in the glass.

“I’ve seen some really great recipes that use teas, and then you’re getting all these wonderful antioxidants,” she shares.

She cautions that sweeteners can quietly undermine the health halo around mocktails. “If you see syrup or agave, those tend to be the biggest things. But juices are sometimes the hidden ones. They might throw a bunch of different juices in there, and you don’t know what kind they’re using. It could be juices that contain a lot of added sugar.”

That advice hit home for me. As someone who’s migraine-prone, alcohol is often the biggest trigger, but sugar isn’t far behind, which means mocktails aren’t automatically the safest bet either.

“Generally, if you’re doing sparkling water, 100 percent fruit juice, or teas, those are going to be easier on the body,” Atiedu says. “But if there are mocktails with zero-proof alcohols where you’re not sure about the ingredients, or you’re consuming a lot of added sugar and syrups, it may still trigger migraines.”

She’s cautious about the booming zero-proof spirits market. “Some are tea-infused, but others have chemicals you can’t even pronounce. I would be leery of those,” she states. “You might be switching one bad thing for potentially another.”

For hydration with flavor, Atiedu recommends keeping it simple. Coconut water, cranberry juice mixed with sparkling water, and fruit-infused seltzers can support hydration without the dehydrating effects of alcohol. “It’s not as hydrating as drinking water,” she says, “but at least you’re not dehydrating yourself the same way alcohol does.”

Ultimately, Atiedu isn’t ruling out the benefits of Dry January. She notes that even clients who only drank occasionally saw benefits after cutting alcohol for a month.

“Alcohol slows your gut, increases inflammation, and impacts vitamin absorption,” Atiedu says. “Even small amounts. By cutting it out, people see improvements in sleep, digestion and overall awareness around consumption. And if you have any chronic conditions like diabetes or high blood pressure, those can be impacted in just a month of reducing or cutting out alcohol.”

From the bar side, Eric Nathan confirms that mocktails usually come with financial benefits too.

“Mocktails are actually less expensive, and here’s why. Spirits take a lot of production. A bourbon pour alone can cost three dollars, then you’re adding vermouth, liqueurs, bitters. That adds up fast,” he says.

Without the spirit, the cost drops dramatically. “A mocktail is typically $10 to $12 dollars, whereas a cocktail is $18 to $21 dollars,” Nathan says. “It’s almost 200 percent cheaper to make a mocktail than an actual cocktail.”

Still, he emphasizes that what people are really chasing with cocktails is the experience. “You’re paying for the buzzy feel. The cheers of the moment. Mocktails don’t give you that buzz, but they can be just as fun and taste just as good.”

Nathan also sees a generational shift driving the mocktail movement beyond Dry January. “Young folks coming into 21 now aren’t drinking like that,” he says. “They’re more health-conscious. They’ve seen what heavy drinking did to their parents.”

That intentionality also shows up in how people order. “People want to know who made the spirit, where it’s from, who owns it,” Nathan says. “They’re supporting diversity ownership. They’re reading labels.”

Whether for health, finances, or clarity, both experts agree that Dry January is a great time to hone in on what works best for you. Mocktails aren’t a cure-all, but they can be a smarter choice when made thoughtfully. The key is knowing what you’re actually drinking, listening to your body, and remembering that a night out at the bar doesn’t have to come with a headache.