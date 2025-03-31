Be Bigger Than Life: Your April Horoscope Is Here

Getty

This month you’ll be gifted with determination, persistence, and a victorious spirit. Mercury will move into the dynamic sign of Aries on April 16, followed by Mars entering Leo on April 18, allowing you to easily release burdens and pursue your dreams.

Now is the time to embrace your wildest aspirations and face your deepest fears. Your confidence and creativity will peak this month. With the new moon entering Taurus on April 27, you’ll have the chance to practice and manifest mindfulness. Welcome the opportunities heading your way, and take bold risks. But be careful, as Venus will enter Aries on April 30. While you may feel impulsive now and crave adventure, try to avoid potential struggles that could undermine long-term stability.

Aries

(March 21 to April 19)

Happy birthday to the fierce and impulsive Ram, who knows how to command a room! A little surprise may feel like a golden ticket to a fresh chapter in your life. Double-check your credit card limits, as you might want to embark on an adventure that aligns with your spiritual beliefs. A trip to a tropical locale could bring you the peace of mind you need this year.

Taurus

(April 20 to May 20)

Upcoming business trips might require you to assist with a friend’s investments, possibly yielding substantial rewards. This may be the moment to focus on buying stocks that will allow your money to grow while you sleep. Small steps can pave the way for generational wealth. Gather some of your old clothes and donate them to those who are in need. Giving back does wonders for the soul.

Gemini

(May 21 to June 21)

You may be facing more family troubles than you can handle. Sometimes stepping back allows us to gain a fresh perspective. Journaling can also provide an outlet for your feelings, without emotional fallout that might hurt others. Invite friends to a rage room to get rid of pent-up frustrations. Some heavy burdens have been weighing on you, and now is the time to relax and release.

Cancer

(June 22 to July 21)

Reach out to some of your old mentors for advice on how to pivot in your career and become the best version of yourself. You may be surprised by the insights they share about their own journeys. And this might be the opening you’ve sought to shift into the beauty industry. The mentorship being offered is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Leo

(July 22 to August 22)

A new love is developing, and it’s becoming harder to deny those feelings. While commitment can seem daunting, remember that self-doubt doesn’t reflect your worthiness to be loved. You have so much affection to give, and you deserve to find happiness. Plan a romantic staycation, and try not to be overly fearful that this new beau may move on soon.

Virgo

(August 23 to September 21)

Missed calls from your business partners may leave you feeling stressed. Choose your words carefully, as these individuals could be vital to your success. Schedule a business lunch to discuss future plans, and avoid overthinking while preparing a proposal. This opportunity could lead to a lucrative bonus if you handle it well. Surprise your coworkers with a small token of appreciation. Doughnut, anyone?

Libra

(September 22 to October 22)

Have you thought about hiring a personal trainer? Your health is essential, and you want to make meaningful changes. Get recommendations for someone who can help you achieve your wellness goals. Be open to activities that may push you out of your comfort zone; the journey to fitness can be challenging, but it’s rewarding. It’s time to get that bikini body.

Scorpio

(October 23 to November 20)

Your family has been reaching out, encouraging you to come visit. This might be a chance to reward yourself with some home-cooked meals. A new member of your social circle might join you on your way there, prompting you to consider next steps. Others will accept any decision you make—and if they don’t, then you need to reevaluate the company you keep.

Sagittarius

(November 21 to December 21)

You are becoming quite the fitness guru. Kudos on cutting back on sweets and prioritizing your health. New opportunities may present themselves that allow you to mentor peers toward becoming successful moguls. With your jam-packed schedule, getting organized will be crucial. Look out for some unexpected calls that could advance your business. If you schedule time for magic to occur, financial worries may become a thing of the past.

Capricorn

(December 22 to January 19)

Traveling might be just the remedy you need to escape the funk you’ve been experiencing. You’ve been burning the candle at both ends and forgetting to enjoy the life you’ve been blessed with. A getaway to a secluded destination can help you focus your energy on a loyal partner. Grab your passport, book those flights and put your phone on airplane mode to truly disconnect.

Aquarius

(January 20 to February 18)

Are you thinking about going back to school? You have a lifelong passion for learning and an undeniable thirst for knowledge. Research various institutions or courses that can help you cultivate your love for a particular field. Weigh the pros and cons of each option, to determine which one best suits your future needs. Time is on your side—but you should also think about how this new career path can align with your current endeavors.

Pisces

(February 19 to March 20)

Have you checked your email recently? Keep an eye out for a special message, as someone may be reaching out with an amazing opportunity. You aspire to be a powerhouse of knowledge, and these connections could help you grow into a superstar. Once things settle down, consider exploring new travel destinations. Your partner might have a surprise for you that involves sightseeing.