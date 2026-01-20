Aoki Lee Simmons Relocated To Bali And Says The Answer Is 'No' To Returning To The States

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 10: Aoki Lee Simmons attends Gold House 4th Annual Gold Gala at The Music Center on May 10, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Olivia Wong/WireImage)

Aoki Lee Simmons has been lowkey for some time, and that might be because she’s kicking back and soaking up the sun in Bali. The Harvard graduate shared with her followers that she’s currently on the island and has no plans to return anytime soon.

“Move back to the US this move back to the US that,” her caption on an Instagram story began. “I get to wear a backless sundress every single day & I never have to wear shoes, the answer is no.”

Simmons also gave followers a snapshot of how she’s living, sharing images of the view from her bed, which was full of plush greenery. The model shared additional photos, which were views from both her bathroom and bedroom.

Although she isn’t keen on coming back to the U.S., she is thinking of her followers. “But I miss you all!” her final story concluded.

Some social media users are speculating that the model is spending time with her dad, Russell Simmons, who has frequented Bali since 2018, after being accused of sexually assaulting several women.

For those who have been tuned into Kimora: Back in the Fab Lane, her move may not be a shock. During the show’s premiere episode, the 23-year-old came home for a visit. She also revealed that she initially relocated to the Indonesian island for a gap year to recharge after graduating from Harvard. Recharging included soft-life activities. Aoki said she surfs, among other activities, when her sister Ming asks what she does all day.

Aoki went to Harvard at 16 and graduated by 20—making her one of the youngest Black women to earn a bachelor’s degree from the prestigious college. Her degree is in the arts with a concentration in Classics. Good to see her taking time out to rest and be present.

Some people questioned why Aoki chose the model route, given that she’s Harvard-educated. She had this to say:

“Well, one, because I love it, and I think we should normalize liking something,” she said in a TikTok video back in 2022. “You don’t have to do what you’re immediately good at.”

She continued, “I would like to change the idea that you can’t be smart and pretty, or you can’t be smart and enjoy your looks.”