Are Anthony Anderson And Rocsi Diaz Dating?

In case you missed it, there’s been speculation about Anthony Anderson and TV host and radio personality Rocsi Diaz for years. Following rumors that the two were more than just good friends, they may have confirmed that with their recent Golden Globes after-party appearance.

It’s easy to chalk up the two attending Netflix’s Golden Globes after-party to a friendly outing, but TMZ spotted them on the move in Beverly Hills, hand in hand.

When the reporter asked whether Anderson and Diaz were officially dating, he said she is “my date for the evening.”

The reporter also commented on the pair having a long history, to which the former Black-ish star replied, “We go back almost 20 years.”

After being asked “How this happened,” alluding to the two being an item, Anderson responded, “Friends are always friends.”

The Emmy-winning TV host and actor’s chemistry goes way back to BET’s 106 & Park days when she was a host, and Anderson appeared as a guest on the show. However, the Barbershop actor was married to Alvina Stewart, his college sweetheart, whom he met at Howard University. They had quite the Mills & Boon love story, which the actor shared over the years.

“My sophomore year, her freshman year, I knew a girl who lived in the apartment, so I went to knock on the door to invite her to this party that me and my buddies were having. My wife answered the door. I was like, ‘I was coming to invite Stacey to this party we’re having.’ Stacey didn’t show up, but my wife did – and we have been together ever since that night,” he told Parade at the time. “And I was just me: I got there early, she didn’t see nobody else, she was like, ‘All right, I’m gonna rock out with this dude!’”

Anderson and Steward had a romance that lasted between 1999 (they got married on their 10-year anniversary) and 2023, when they finalized their divorce after two children together, a lengthy separation, and failed attempts at reconciliation.

As for Diaz, she hasn’t been married and has chosen to remain tight-lipped about her love life. The beauty is also team “Keep things private and pop out engaged or married.”

With that said, even if the two are dating, I guess we won’t really know until they take things to the next level. New year, new love!