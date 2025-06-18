Angela Simmons Reveals Yo Gotti Breakup: 'I Had To Make A Decision'

Getty

The rumors are true—Angela Simmons and Yo Gotti have called it quits. Simmons confirmed that she’s back on the market during a sit-down with Angie Martinez on her IRL podcast.

Article continues after video.

The conversation began with Martinez asking whether Simmons is in her “single girl era” again. “Not by choice, but you know, I respect him,” Simmons replied, adding, “It’s all love.”

Martinez followed up by asking who initiated the breakup, considering Gotti pursued her initially.

“This man proclaimed that he wanted to get with Angela Simmons,” Martinez said, referring to the rapper making his interest in Simmons known in his 2015 hit “Down In The DM.” When the former couple became an item, the rapper became a social media prototype for how to manifest the woman you want.

“This man, like, pursued you, so you’re not telling me that he ended it, did he end the relationship?” the podcast host asked.

“No, it was my choice, you know, I just, I had to make a decision,” she replied. “I wouldn’t have chosen it, but it was what was best … I’m a lover, I love love, I love relationships … It was my decision.”

The 37-year-old added that she isn’t comfortable sharing further details about the exact reasons for the breakup yet. “Some stuff is better left unsaid,” she added.

“Again, much love and respect to him, he’s doing his thing, I’m happy for him.”

Back in May, fans suspected a breakup after Simmons wrote a cryptic post on her Instagram stories.

“I want what wants me in life. In all areas. What flows FLOWS. What goes GOES,” wrote the fitness enthusiast on her Instagram Stories back in May.

The former couple made their Instagram debut on New Year’s Day in 2023. They seemed to have a promising future as the rapper was developing a relationship with her son Sutton Joseph Tennyson Jr. – they even vacationed in Dubai together. The Angela’s Cakes owner also referred to the rapper as ‘the one’ and someone she could marry while chatting with The Breakfast Club in July 2024. Simmons was previously in a relationship with her ex fiancé and father of her son, Sutton Tennyson, who was fatally shot in 2018.