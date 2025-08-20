Angela Bassett’s Twins Celebrate Her 67th Birthday With Heartfelt Wishes

Getty

The incomparable Angela Bassett, who just turned 67, is reminding us that aging gracefully is a thing. Although the actress brought in her new age quietly, her loved ones celebrated her out loud.

The Wakanda Forever actress received some digital love from her fraternal twins, Bronwyn Golden Vance and Slater Josiah Vance.

“Happy birthday to the most amazing woman! I love you, Mom,” one of the twins wrote alongside a heart on a picture of Angela cheesing with her husband, Courtney B. Vance, at dinner.

The other twin posted a video of the award-winning actress breaking into dance after a crowd sang happy birthday to her.

Bassett and Vance welcomed their twins on Jan. 27, 2006, via surrogate, years after getting married in 1997. The twins are now in college, and the actress told Hello! what that transition has been like for her now that she’s an empty nester.

“It’s a great, big transition for them,” she told the publication in February, adding “But I think you underestimate the transition that it is for you.”

She continued, “You think you’re gonna cry. That’s all everyone ever talks about, dropping them off at college and saying goodbye,” adding: “But it’s about going home in the house now, not hearing their voice, their energy not coming through.”

The actress also said she and Vance have digital frames they look through to reminisce on the journey of raising their kids over the years.

“Sometimes I just get caught looking at all the different stages, and you just ‘oh and ah,’ and I really have to tell Courtney, ‘Please turn it off!’ I can’t get anything done,” she added.

“Because you just remember the love,” she said. “18 years and you’re back to old places, what it was before they arrived. ‘It’s you, me, and the dog.'”

Happy birthday to this stunning empty nester, and we hope to give her flowers for many years to come!