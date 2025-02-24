Angela Bassett’s Twins Are Headed To College: ‘No Tears, Just Lots Of Joy’

Getty

Angela Bassett is more than a multi-award-winning actress—she’s also a mother of twins. The actress has reached a milestone in motherhood, considering her 19-year-old twins, Bronwyn and Slater, are now headed to college.

Sending your kids off to college can be an emotional affair, but the 66-year-old said she felt more joy than anything during a recent visit to the Today show.

“You know what, no tears. Just lots of joy,” she shared in the interview. “You think you’re going to cry, and because you think you are going to do that, it doesn’t happen. I remember when I went to college and how wonderful it was, so, of course, I wanted that for them too, so no cries, no guilt.”

PASADENA, CA – JANUARY 31: Actress Angela Bassett (C) and children Bronwyn Vance (L) and Slater Vance (R) attend the opening night of the play “Fly” at Pasadena Playhouse on January 31, 2016 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)

The Wakanda Forever actress shares her college-bound twins with her husband and actor Courtney Vance, who she married in 1997.

Bassett’s journey to motherhood wasn’t easy—after seven years of trying IVF, Bassett and her husband welcomed their twins on Jan. 27, 2006.

Bronwyn and Slater are also a dream come true for the longtime couple. Years ago, Vance shared that he foreshadowed the birth of her twins.

“I had a dream about seven years ago that we were going to have twins. I didn’t know how it was going to happen,” Vance told Oprah in 2007. Bassett added, “Just standing there together, holding each other with the realization that this is the moment that we’ve been working toward, praying for … [it’s a dream come true].”

Now, their miracle children are about to begin a life of their own and have their loving parents to support them every step of the way. We’re curious to see what paths the twins decide to take–Slater is a music lover and released his first album, “Journey 2 Forever,” in 2021. Bronwyn is also drawn to music as she raps and plays the guitar and piano. Additionally, she’s a budding philanthropist, having raised over $60,000 for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) in 2022, bagging her the 2022 Los Angeles Team Member of the Year title.