Angela Bassett And Courtney B. Vance Present As Daughter Stuns At Debutante Ball In Paris

(L-R) Slater Josiah Vance, Bronwyn Golden Vance, US actress and Honorary Award recipient Angela Bassett and US actor Courtney B. Vance arrive for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ 14th Annual Governors Awards at the Ray Dolby Ballroom in Los Angeles on January 9, 2024. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Angela Bassett‘s 19-year-old daughter, Brownyn, marked her transition into adulthood in a major way. The beauty participated in the 2025 Le Bal des Débutantes at the Shangri-La Paris hotel on Nov. 29th. Of course, the actress was there to support her not-so-little girl every step of the way. That said, Brownyn being a part of the event wasn’t on the Wakanda Forever star’s bingo card.

During an interview with Hello! Magazine, Bassett, 67, said her daughter’s involvement in the ball “felt a little out of the blue initially.”

“I wouldn’t think it a normal occurrence to be vetted and invited onto a world stage at such an age,” Bassett shared. Nonetheless, Brownyn was ready for the moment. There were “no trepidations whatsoever,” and Bassett “was swept away” by her daughter’s involvement.

The actress also praised Bronwyn’s gentle nature, which she felt made her a perfect fit for the ball.

“Bronwyn has a spirit of graciousness,” Bassett shared. “She is at ease and seeks to put others at ease in whatever situation she finds herself.”

The teenager, who took part in the interview with Hello! shared what drew her to participate in the event.

“I love fashion and feeling like a princess, and this seemed like something I would love,” she said. “I also recognized some of the girls who did it years prior and knew if they were doing it, it was a great event.”

Other celebrity kids like Lori Harvey and Boris Kodjoe and Nicole Ari Parker‘s daughter Sophie have also been a part of the ball over the years. It is an annual event that introduces around 20 women from around the world, aged 16 to 22, into society. It also doubles as a charity event.

Brownyn’s entire family showed up to support her in this milestone event, including her dad, Courtney B. Vance, and her twin brother, Slater. While the 19-year-old shared a special dance with her father, her brother acted as her escort.

“I thought it would be less pressure to have my brother and built-in best friend,” she said, adding that their photos will “last for a lifetime.”

When not curtseying at balls, Bronwyn is currently in college studying at Harvard University. Slater, on the other hand, decided to attend Yale University.

Hard work and sacrifice went into preparing for the ball, and Brownyn shared her post-ball plans, which involved eating some really good food.

“I’ve been watching what I eat and working out every day just for this,” she said. “I must get some [sic] oily unhealthy meal right after the ball!”