After A Rocky Cast Trip To Colorado, RHOP Fans Are Review-Bombing Angel Massie’s Travel Business

Paul Morigi/Getty Images for 1/ST

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Real Housewives of Potomac star Angel Massie is in the hot seat with the reality show’s viewers. Her business, Wanderland Outdoors, which specializes in high-end outdoor adventures, is receiving negative reviews from RHOP fans due to a recent cast trip she organized on the show in Colorado.

Massie decided to give her co-stars the opportunity to experience her business firsthand, and it fell short of expectations.

The business, founded in 2023, offers experiences like fly fishing, trail riding, and mindfulness hiking. Massie wanted her castmates to try the sort of experiences she offers customers, but the trip didn’t start off on a good foot, seeing as Massie stayed in her own home, only inviting two of the ladies to crash with her (Tia Glover and Keiarna Stewart), while the rest were in an Airbnb that she didn’t know had no running water. That group of cast members, most vocal being Gizelle Bryant, felt they didn’t hear enough from Massie during the ordeal, especially since they flew out West for her. Bryant would later secure lodging for them at the Four Seasons.

Things continued to take a turn for the worse when Massie got lost on the way to a last promised fly fishing excursion. None of the mentioned hiccups impressed viewers either. Quite a few have since left negative reviews about her business, even though they have never used any of her services.

“She didn’t even know where her own experience was, she got lost two hours away. Angel, get yourself together girl, then maybe start a business,” one Google review read.

“Based off of what you provided the ladies on RHOP, I would never use your services,” another read. “How do you not know how to provide basic needs, get everyone to where they need to go and just be a good host! I think you definitely need to attend a course in hospitality.”

Massie’s team didn’t take the judgments lightly. They responded on Google reviews, addressing the hate train and calling the viewers out.

“It’s really very sad that you would leave a comment on a business page that you have a. Never patronized or spent money at. b. Are leaving a review based off-of a highly edited TV show. c. Have such a parasocial relationship with reality TV that you’d take the time out of your day to try to and end another woman’s business, based off of what?” The comment read.

It concluded, “When you’re ready to touch grass, we are here to take you on a mindful hike. Until then, know that we continue to be very proud of our co-founder and CEO.”

The RHOP star has also spoken out on her personal page.

“Disgusting behavior,” she wrote on Threads.. “This is just the tip of the iceberg for what I’ve endured from some fans this season. I don’t care what anybody says, this isn’t normal.”

A few of her cast mates have also spoken out in support of her, including Ashley Darby and Glover.

“What happened in Colorado was unfortunate, but attempting to harm her business through false or malicious reviews crosses a line,” Glover wrote on Instagram Stories. “This is a television show meant to entertain, to make you laugh, cry, and yes, sometimes feel frustrated with us. What would compel someone to take it beyond that?”

Massie joined alongside her husband, former NFL lineman Bobby Massie, in Season 10.