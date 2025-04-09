Anansa Sims Calls Out Matt Barnes For His ‘Half Truths’ About Losing His Family

Getty

Ananasa Sims and Matt Barnes have broken off their engagement and are no longer an item. While on his podcast, ALL THE SMOKE with Matt Barnes & Stephen Jackson, the former NBA player gave insight to why he’s single again.

“I literally lost my family by being exactly what you talked about. Like, I was the strong provider, but I wasn’t there emotionally. I wasn’t empathetic. I wasn’t willing to share those emotions. That was stuff that my ex would tell me: “I don’t… you’re a wall,” Barnes said.

Anansa isn’t buying Matt’s version of the story and called him out on social media for not keeping it real.

“Don’t post half truths about me and our past relationship to gain sympathy from the masses,” the model wrote in her Instagram post. “I’m in the trenches doing the hard work making sure all of our kids are ok. You’ve made no effort to emotionally support all of our children through this traumatic transition you caused, but you’re willing to be “vulnerable” for strangers on the gram for profit?

The other half of this truth the former athlete may be leaving out is the part about him allegedly being unfaithful. Back in January, Anansa publicly accused Matt of infidelity, stating that he had been with eight different women during that month.

“If you don’t have respect for yourself or for me, at least have respect for our children who follow you and see your posts. Your post is triggering for the kids and I, while we’re in the midst of healing and rebuilding our lives. We’re the ones who reaped all the damage you caused by your constant selfish, toxic choices,” the 46-year-old added.

The post concluded, “If you want to do some good, please don’t speak about me, go get consistent therapy and most importantly start building a relationship with God,” she added before concluding with, “Peace & Blessings.”

After dating on and off for five years, Sims and Barnes got engaged in December 2022. They had a large blended family they were cultivating together before the break up and also share two children together. The former family of eight had a reality TV show on WE TV called ‘The Barnes Bunch,’ which aired in 2024 but it only had one season to date and we may not be getting another one.