Amerie Reveals Divorce From Husband, Lenny Nicholson After Nearly Two Decades Together

Getty

Singer Amerie and Lenny Nicholson were one of the few married Hollywood couples to have a long run. That run has ended as the singer recently confirmed that they ended their longtime marriage.

During an interview on Way Up With Angela Yee, the host suggested the singer’s relationship was “locked in,” to which she responded, “I was, but not now.” In addition to Yee, cohost Jasmine Brand and Muni Long were also a part of the conversation.

The “1 Thing” singer then explained that she and Nicholson had called it quits, adding that “not everyone knows that.”

“We’re going through the divorce, but we’ve been separated since 2023,” she said.

The artist, 45, met Nicholson through work, as he had once been her manager. They began dating in 2007 and got married in 2011. During their relationship, they had a child, a 7-year-old son named River Rowe.

The author, who is often tight-lipped about her private life, didn’t share details about what led to their split. However, she did share reflective words of wisdom regarding what she feels relationships are about.

“All the relationships that we have I believe we have them because we’re supposed to learn something, and so everything is a blessing, the Can’t Let Go artist said. “So I don’t believe in, like, placeholders … everything is a lesson to help you grow.”

When the show hosts asked whether Amerie is interested in reentering the dating market, she responded, “It’s been a couple of years since we’ve been separated, let’s be real.”

While it’s unclear whether the singer wants to embark on a journey to find love again, she is clear about what she needs in a partner and shared those thoughts during the interview.

“One thing that’s important, too, is to remember you want to find someone that you can amplify, that amplifes you,” she explained. “Because sometimes, and this is not necessarily my situation, but when I really started looking at it and I really started thinking about how people pair off and what that is. You can be with someone where you kind of stay the same. You can be with someone that can dim your light, and maybe you dim their light. You can be with someone who amplifies you and who you amplify.”

We hope Amerie finds someone who amplifies her light. If she chooses not to date again, we’re sure she’s capable of amplifying it on her own.