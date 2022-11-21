Home · Lifestyle

These Celebrity Couples Stepped Out In Style At The American Music Awards

From Niecy and Jessica to Muni Long and Raysean Hairston, our favorite star couples stole the show.
By Dominique Fluker ·

The star-studded 50th American Music Awards aired live on (November 20) from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, on ABC. Hosted by Wayne Brady, the fan-voted awards ceremony featured performances from Lil Baby, newcomer Glorilla, Cardi B, J.I.D., Yola, and more.

There was also a tribute to Lionel Ritchie, a beautiful rendition of 1985 classic “We Are The World.” The icon was honored with the Icon Award for his invaluable contributions to the entertainment industry during his 50-year career. 

The night featured performances from Ari Lennox, Stevie Wonder, Muni Long, and more. 

The celebrity couples came to slay also! From Lionel Richie and partner Lisa Parigi to Muni Long and beau Raysean Hairston, Niecy Nash-Betts, and Jessica Betts, love was center stage during the AMAs. We spotted some more of our fave couples strutting down the carpet. See the fabulous celeb couples below.

01
Andrea Smith & E. Dewey Smith
The pastor and AMAs nominee E. Dewey Smith, matched with his wife, Andrea Smith, complemented each other with a sparkly red and black ensemble.
Getty
02
Lionel Richie and Lisa Parigi
Lionel Richie, the legendary singer, 73, accepted the AMA Icon Award on Sunday night, making him the only artist to take the AMAs stage in every decade since the show began. He brought his partner of 8 years to be his side, Lisa Parigi.
These Celebrity Couples Stepped Out In Style At The American Music Awards
Getty
03
Jessica Betts & Niecy Nash-Betts
Jessica Betts & Niecy Nash-Betts graced us with their presence last night, and you can feel their love emanating from the photo.
These Celebrity Couples Stepped Out In Style At The American Music Awards
Getty
04
Muni Long & Raysean Hairston
Songstress Muni Long had a huge night at the AMAs. Nominated for several awards like favorite female R&B artist and R&B song, Long brought her husband, Raysean Hairston, along for support.
These Celebrity Couples Stepped Out In Style At The American Music Awards
Getty
