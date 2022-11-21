These Celebrity Couples Stepped Out In Style At The American Music Awards

The star-studded 50th American Music Awards aired live on (November 20) from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, on ABC. Hosted by Wayne Brady, the fan-voted awards ceremony featured performances from Lil Baby, newcomer Glorilla, Cardi B, J.I.D., Yola, and more.

There was also a tribute to Lionel Ritchie, a beautiful rendition of 1985 classic “We Are The World.” The icon was honored with the Icon Award for his invaluable contributions to the entertainment industry during his 50-year career.

The night featured performances from Ari Lennox, Stevie Wonder, Muni Long, and more.

The celebrity couples came to slay also! From Lionel Richie and partner Lisa Parigi to Muni Long and beau Raysean Hairston, Niecy Nash-Betts, and Jessica Betts, love was center stage during the AMAs. We spotted some more of our fave couples strutting down the carpet. See the fabulous celeb couples below.