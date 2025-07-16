American Express Teams Up With Chef Kwame Onwuachi To Create Menus At Centurion Lounges

American Express

American Express has announced an exciting partnership with an impressive lineup of James Beard Award® winning Resy chefs and renowned bar director Harrison Ginsberg.

The mega brand will team up with some of the culinary world’s most celebrated talents to create The Culinary Collective by The Centurion Lounge, featuring a unique menu of dishes and cocktails. Through these new collaborations, American Express Platinum and Centurion Card Members visiting Centurion Lounges will enjoy exclusive menus crafted by renowned chefs, inspired by dishes from their famed restaurants.

Some of the chefs included in the new venture include chefs Kwame Onwuachi, Michael Solomonov, Stephanie Izard, Nancy Silverton, and José Andrés.

“We know how much Card Members love the food and drinks at the Centurion Lounges and look forward to seeing what’s new. With help from our Resy chef partners, we’ve brought together a group of some of the most exciting culinary minds in America to create incredible menus, available all in one place for the first time ever,” said Audrey Hendley, President of American Express Travel. “You’d be lucky to make it to each of their celebrated restaurants across the country, but now visitors to our Centurion Lounges will be able to sample dishes created by these chefs.”

Lounge members can expect new menu items to be available in all 15 U.S. Centurion Lounges beginning July 29, 2025. The dishes will change seasonally and make up about half of the menu in the U.S. Centurion Lounges.

Guests have another treat to look forward to in 2026 – Sidecar by The Centurion Lounge at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas. This new airport lounge is designed for eligible card members on the go who want a quick snack and drink before boarding their flight. They’ll have access to gourmet small plates and signature drinks curated by The Culinary Collective by The Centurion Lounge at the speakeasy-inspired lounge.

“Many of our visitors spend less than an hour in our lounges, and we’ve created Sidecar specifically for them,” said Hendley. “The first Centurion Lounge opened in Las Vegas in 2013, so it’s fitting that we’re launching this new lounge concept at LAS as we continue to innovate to meet our Card Members’ needs.”