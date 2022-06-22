Amara La Negra Touts The Importance Of Discipline, Shows Off Abs Three Months Postpartum

JC Olivera/Getty Images

After giving birth to twin girls, singer Amara La Negra is prioritizing health and wellness in a whole new way, and it’s paying off.

This week, the Love and Hip Hop: Miami star took to Instagram to flaunt her washboard abs that she shares were the product of “discipline” and a shift in her overall mindset.

“I am out and about, working out. Trying to keep this body together after having twins… getting ready for all the amazing things that are about to happen, ” La Negra told fans in the Instagram video.

“Discipline is one of the things that I’m working really hard on implementing to myself again,” she added. “Today, I am reprograming my mind. Restructuring my mind on a lot of things that I used to do that I no longer do.”

The 31-year-old performer continued her motivational message with a caption that spoke about how having a positive mindset is the key to achieving your goals and winning in life.

“Reprogram your mind! If you can visualize it! Focus! Become disciplined! Motivated! You can accomplish anything!” she shared in the post. “Everything is in your mind and what you are willing to sacrifice and change to achieve it! Sometimes life gets complicated and you get off track! But every day counts.”

She added, “Stop thinking about it and just start! Just do it! One step Foward is better than just sitting there!”

The reality TV personality and singer gave birth to daughters Sumajestad Royalty and Sualteza Empress in March. Her results postpartum likely had a lot to do with the fact that before getting pregnant, she got in the best shape of her life. As she told ESSENCE last summer, part of that was due to health issues she found out about, the other part of that was she just generally wanted to live a healthier life.

“I was weighing about 230 and I didn’t even realize it because it was just like thickness. But my thickness also didn’t contribute to a healthy lifestyle,” she said. “I come from a family with breast cancer. My father has prostate cancer. Thyroids, high blood pressure, diabetes, all type of things. I was like, ‘Well, if I don’t start taking care of myself… I know I’m trying to be thick and look sexy for everybody else, but internally, I’m dying.’ So I had to modify a couple of things and now I’m here.”

Less than a year later, it looks like La Negra is finding her groove as a new mother and getting back to feeling her best. The bonus? She looks amazing.