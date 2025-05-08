We Were Invited To Alo Yoga's HQ To Exercise And Learn About Gut Health In Honor Of Mental Health Month

ESSENCE Contributing Lifestyle Editor, Dominique Fluker

If you’re anything like me, you’re very familiar with the cult wellness and lifestyle brand, Alo Yoga.

So, I was elated to receive an invitation to their headquarters in Los Angeles to celebrate the launch of Alo Moves (their members-based virtual wellness platform with over 3,000 classes), the 7 Days to Gut Health program, which is a movement-first approach to supporting digestion, energy, and mental clarity, rooted in expert guidance and daily ritual. While at their HQ, I received a tour of their private gym and wellness centers, which touted several cold plunges and a cryotherapy chamber.

I also participated and barely got through one of their sculpting mat pilates classes, led by resident Pilates trainer Laura Quinn. This was followed by a Goop-catered lunch, a lymphatic massage (it actually works, and my stomach looked snatched within the short 15-minute session), and a sit-down panel to discuss the benefits of improving gut health.

Gut health has been a hot topic in the wellness community, as experts believe there’s a correlation between gut, brain, and even emotional health. So, if you tend to deal with stress, anxiety, brain fog, or skin issues, like eczema, it may be a sign to focus on your gut health. Alo experts are making the case that gut health affects your entire body, from energy, mood, and mental health, and believe that their newest 7-day reset program, led by respected experts: Dr. Amy Shah, double board-certified medical doctor and wellness expert specializing in food allergies, hormones, and gut health, and Bianca Wise, an accredited Pilates instructor and certified clinical naturopath, will establish a daily routine to heal your gut from the inside out.

Shah and Wise will team up to guide members through a reset that combines daily movement, functional nutrition insights, and science-backed lifestyle tools—delivering a modern, full-body wellness experience that embodies Alo Moves’ elevated approach to digital wellness. During the panel, Shah stressed the importance of understanding that gut microbiota plays a massive role in our overall health and emotional wellness. “What is gut health? You typically think of bloating and constipation, but there’s so much more than that. There are a trillion little things in our gut, and they’re like bacteria, viruses, even parasites. Many of those are our cells, and they’re constantly communicating with the brain,” she said.

Shah continued, “One of the things, just to add on that, besides nutrition, one of the biggest things you can do is exercise, get outside, and then be around people.”

Structured as a daily reset, the seven-day series blends Pilates, functional breathwork, and expert-led gut health education—all in under 45 minutes per session. Each day has a different theme, from nourishing the microbiome and naturally reducing bloat to regulating the nervous system through morning and evening rituals and debunking common gut health myths. Also, members will experience detoxifying movements and core activation exercises, including calming breathwork and abdominal massage, while receiving a gut-friendly grocery list and mindset prompts designed to encourage lasting lifestyle shifts.

“Your gut is connected to nearly every system in the body—from immune response and hormonal balance to cognitive clarity,” said Shah. “When you begin to support your gut, you’ll often notice improvements in digestion, energy, and mental clarity within just a few days. But the real transformation comes from sustaining these habits over time—that’s when you start to feel a profound shift in your overall well-being.”

New members can begin their wellness journey with a 14-day free trial. Memberships start at $12.99 per month. To start your gut health reset, visit AloMoves.com or download the Alo Moves app.