Mamas At Work: Allyson Felix On Family, The Grief Of Retiring From Track — ‘Training And Competing Was My Entire Life’

Allyson Felix is a seven-time Olympic gold medalist and one of the greatest sprinters to step foot on the track. But she’s also a mom, of two now, and like any parent, she can find herself flustered when her child requests a snack. So when the opportunity came to partner with popular yogurt brand Danimals, known for being a perfect on-the-go snack for kids because it’s rich in vitamin D, calcium, and comes in delish flavors, she was all for it.

“My partnership with Danimals is super authentic for me,” she says. “As a busy mom, I know the first thing my daughter asks for when I pick her up from school or an activity is a snack… and I always want to have something easy on-hand that I can feel good about, so Danimals, which is packed with calcium and Vitamin D that kids need, is a go-to in my family.”

Through the partnership, she’s become a “Snack Hero.” She’s helping mamas like herself (and the papas, too) get free smoothies, pouches and yogurt cups so you’re always ready for those snack requests through the brand’s Snack Hero program. How? Danimals is treating families nationwide to up to $15 in snacks—delivered in as fast as 30 minutes when you order through Instacart (and use the code SNACKHERO-15). She’s already put some of the yogurt in the hands of a youth track and field club in her native Los Angeles, and of course, they were quite pleased after a day of ripping and running.

We caught up with the iconic athlete to talk about adjusting to being a mother of two, being in her “soft girl era” after having kids, how she pours into herself, and why retiring from her beloved sport came with some grief, but also brought joy.

ESSENCE: First and foremost, can you tell me about your partnership with Danimals and how that will support parents?

Allyson Felix: Together, we’re launching the Snack Hero offer to help parents nationwide be the “snack hero” in their own home. Starting May 1st, parents can order Danimals on Instacart using the code SNACKHERO15 to get $15 worth of snacks on Danimals to help solve snack time emergencies when they’re in a pinch. I know how hard it is to always have those snacks on hand you can feel good about giving your kids – and that they’ll be equally as excited about – so I’m thrilled to get to partner with Danimals to help parents in this way.

As part of the partnership, I got to surprise the LA Jets – a local youth track and field club in my hometown of Los Angeles – with some post-practice Danimals. It was so fun to see how excited they were about all the smoothies and pouches – each with their preference on flavor (I know my daughter loves the strawberry!) and many coming back for seconds and thirds!

How are you adjusting to life as a mother of two – particularly a 6-year-old and a 1-year-old? What are the hardest and best parts about this chapter?

The lack of sleep is the hardest for me! And having to adjust my usual schedule and way of living. I’ve had to force myself to become a morning workout mom even though I’m really not a morning person, because I know if I don’t get it in early, it won’t happen later in the day when dealing with the kids. It can be hard to find that time for myself, but I also know that even when it’s difficult there will be a day soon when I will wish I was back in this moment, so I always try to remind myself of that.

The best part has been seeing their little individual personalities come to the surface. My daughter is in all kinds of activities currently – trying them out and getting her engaged in all different opportunities to see what she really enjoys, and it’s been so fun to get to see her explore in that way. And everything they said about “the second child” is showing to be true about my son.

If you don’t mind me asking, as an athlete whose body has been an integral part of everything you do, how have you embraced your body after babies?

I like to joke that I’m in my “soft girl era.” Right now, my kids need more of my time so I’m not able to dedicate the time I used to to staying fit, but I know that this is just a season and some day I’ll be able to get back to it. I’ve been enjoying doing different types of workouts and moving my body in new ways to fit into my mom schedule, but overall I am just so thankful for my body. Moms should be forever proud of what their bodies can and have done to create and support their little ones.

How do you practice self-care with all you have going on? What are boundaries you put up to ensure you are good for your family, but most importantly, for yourself?

I know that if I don’t take care of myself and my needs, I won’t be able to show up for my family in the way that I need to, so I really prioritize taking care of myself as well. Those morning workout sessions, where it’s time alone to myself, are really important to me, and I also know I need to prioritize my sleep (when I can) to be able to show up as my best self as a mom. I have also had to exercise asking for help. I have the most incredible village of people who are ready to support me when I need, but it’s relinquishing that feeling of “I can do it all” sometimes, that is self-care to me.

Do you ever miss getting on the track and sprinting against the world’s fastest women?

Absolutely. There is a sense of loss since retirement, even still. Training and competing was my entire life since high school, so it has been an adjustment. I oddly miss the workouts that took me to the edge. I miss the competitive nature. But I am finding joy in discovering new ways to stay active and competitive: tennis, Pilates, or seeing who has the better Peleton Tread results between my husband and I…

That said, how has the advocacy work you do for Black maternal health and to provide resources for all mothers fulfilled you post-track and Olympic glory?

I’ve loved that I’ve been able to keep up my advocacy work and am able to continue to support mothers and women through my companies Saysh and Always Alpha. It’s been a great way to transition away from my track career without completely losing or stepping away from that part of myself and something I feel so passionate about. Organizations like March of Dimes, P&G, and the CDC, to name a few, have come along with me in these efforts. Melinda French Gates has graciously given me a $ 20 million dollar grant to deploy to organizations that champion and support Black maternal health work. It is where I feel called and I want to do everything I can to help.

What would be a perfect Mother’s Day for you as the holiday approaches?

Snuggles from my little one and a handmade card from my daughter!

And lastly, what do you have coming up next that you’re excited about?

I’m really looking forward to finally sharing my documentary She Runs the World with the world. It will be premiering at the Tribeca Film Festival this summer. It was such a rewarding experience being able to tell the story of my fight for maternal protections from my perspective. It’s about courage, transformation, and the power of standing up for what’s right.

