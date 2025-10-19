Alicia Keys And Swizz Beatz’s Son Egypt Just Turned 15!

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 14: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO COMMERCIAL USE) Alicia Keys and her son Egypt Daoud Dean perform onstage at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards which broadcasted live on FOX at Microsoft Theater on March 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

Teenage years can be choppy for parents, but they’re seemingly smooth for Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz. Their eldest child together, son Egypt Dean, just turned 15, and the “Falling” singer couldn’t be prouder of him.

“Happy Birthday, my young King!!” the musician began in a caption under a reel. The clip contained a mix of sweet and memorable moments of Egypt from childhood until recent teenage years.

“You were born for this! You’ve always loved it! Everything you touch is magic!!”

“I admire your spirit, the fabric of your character, your kindness, your passion, your determination your DRIVE!!” she continued.

“You got it!! May you always be exactly who you are! Unapologetically!! Let’s go Egypt!!”

Keys ended the post, “Love your mama 4eva!”

Swizz Beatz also showered the post with love, commenting, “look at our lil Big Guy” alongside multiple cake emojis. His ex-wife, Mashonda Tifrere, chimed in and wished Egypt a happy birthday in the comment section, too.

When your kids hit the teen years, it’s a sometimes daunting reminder that your child will be leaving the nest soon. That said, the Grammy-winning singer is savouring the years she has left by spending quality time with Egypt.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 02: (L-R) Genesis Ali Dean, Miley Cyrus, Genesis Ali Dean Dean, Tish Cyrus, and Alicia Keys attend the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Back in July, the mother-son duo shared one-on-one time during a mother-son date night, which Alicia shared with her Instagram followers. In one of the images shared, Egypt was towering over the artist, reminding us just how much he’s grown.

“Mom-son date night makes me so happy! Watching you grow into such a brilliant, kind, determined, young soul takes my breath away. I’m beyond proud of the young king you’re becoming💜💜💜,” Keys wrote in her caption.

Keys raises five children with her longtime love. While she had her sons, Genesis and Egypt, with the producer, they also have a beautiful blended family, including Swizz Beatz’s children from previous relationships. He shares one son, Kasseem Dean Jr., with ex-wife Mashonda Tifrere. He is also dad to eldest son Prince Nasir, whom he shares with former partner Nicole Levy. Additionally, Beatz shares daughter Nicole Dean with singer Jahna Sebastian.