Alicia Keys And Her Family Enjoy Work And Play In Japan

Travel is clearly a love language for Alicia Keys, Swizz Beatz and their children. The family recently went to Japan to indulge in both work and some leisure. The “Falling” artist was scheduled to perform at the Summer Sonic Festival in the country and brought her family along to create fond memories in the process. The annual event took place from August 16-17.

Keys blessed her fans with some footage from her time in Japan via Instagram, and it didn’t disappoint.

“Surrounded by love, soaking in the beauty of Japan, cherishing every moment! What a blessing,” the artist, 44, captioned the carousel of images posted to Instagram.

Their itinerary for the trip appeared endless considering the singer posted multiple slides of the activities they engaged in while there. Some included petting elephants, meditating, exploring the bustling streets of Tokyo, and exploring the vibrant nature Japan has to offer.

The free-spirited family also leaned fully into the Japanese tradition by wearing kimonos and testing their hands at some martial arts. One of the kids even found a jersey with the singer’s face on it at the marketplace.

In a subsequent post captioned, “Things that are good for my soul. Swipe through for all the magic,” Alicia shared more colorful moments from their Asian adventure.

Their kids, including Genesis, Egypt and Kasseem Jr, or KJ, were present for the fun. The growing instrumentalists (several of their kids play instruments) joined in on an interactive group activity with their parents where they watched some Japanese artists play drums and a shamisen, which is a stringed instrument used traditionally in the country.

The loving couple were also snapped heading for a fun night out and rapper 21 Savage was seen walking alongside them. Keys, who is a 17-time Grammy award winner sported the jersey she found in the marketplace with her picture on it during the night out.

Earlier this year, the Beatz family journeyed to Aspen for spring break with three out of five of their kids and had a ball. Other destinations they’ve been to lately include Africa, Nikki Beach in St. Barts, and Italy.

Swizz and Alicia could easily teach a class on how to navigate blended families. They’ve been married since 2010 and have been through many challenges. However, the longtime couple recently marked 15 years of marriage, are growing deeper in love, and seem to have found their groove. Now it’s time to celebrate and see some world, which they do oh so well.