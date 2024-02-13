Swizz Beatz Says 'Negative' Critics Of Alicia Keys And Usher's Halftime Show Moment Are Worried About The Wrong Thing

Michael Owens/Getty Images

Fans were in a frenzy when Usher brought Alicia Keys on stage for his Super Bowl Halftime Show performance for several reasons. The surprise duet and Keys’ huge red cape aside (as well as the bawdy she served), some felt the two got quite cozy on stage. The R&B giants sang their 2004 hit “My Boo” and at the end of belting out that tune, Raymond had the singer wrapped in his arms. Some thought it was too close for comfort because she’s a married woman, but Keys’ husband, Swizz Beatz, told critics to pipe down.

​“Y’all talking about the wrong damn thing !!!” the producer, 45, wrote in a caption underneath an image of Keys at the piano wearing a bright red Dolce & Gabbana ensemble.

“Y’all don’t see that amazing dress covering the entire stadium,” Beatz wrote, hyping his wife up.

He concluded, “Tonight’s performance was nothing but amazing with 2 amazing Giants ! Congrats @usher and my love @aliciakeys that song is a classic. We don’t do negative vibes on this side we make history ✌🏽”

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz at “Giants: Art from the Dean Collection of Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys” held at the Brooklyn Museum on February 6, 2024 in New York, New York. (Photo by John Nacion/WWD via Getty Images)

The producer concluded his message by urging fans to see the exhibit GIANTS, Art from the Dean Collection of Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys at Brooklyn Museum. The exhibition recently opened and will be on display until July.

It isn’t surprising that Swizz responded this way (read: maturely) seeing as the couple have both been in the entertainment industry for decades. They likely have an understanding that entertainment is just that; entertainment.

Keys and her hubby got married in July 2010, so they’ve been locked in for over 13 years. They also share two sons together–Egypt Daoud and Genesis Ali. Swizz has three children from previous relationships including sons Prince Nasir and Kasseem Jr. and daughter Nicole.

We love a supportive husband and wish these two more love!