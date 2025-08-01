15 Years Of Love: Alicia Keys And Swizz Beatz Share Heartfelt Tributes On Social Media

Getty

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz are the embodiment of the saying’time flies when you’re having fun.’ The longtime couple took to social media to share their excitement about hitting a 15-year marriage milestone.

The producer created a sentimental tribute for the singer on Instagram via a video filled with rare pictures and a voice over about their love over the years.

“Wow, 15 years of love. Fifteen years of fun. Fifteen years of best friends. Fifteen years of beautiful kids,” Swizz said in the voice over. “Fifteen years of traveling. Fifteen years of the white side. Fifteen years of growth. Fifteen years of love. Fifteen years of passion. Fifteen years of art.”

The 46-year-old ended the video with, “Fifteen years feels like five. That’s crazy. We’ve spent so much time having fun that 15 years feels like five. And we’re just starting.”

Keys didn’t hold back with her tribute and also wrote a personalized message for their fifteenth year anniversary. The award-winning artists penned a poem to her love, which included the sweet lines:

“15 years of magic!! ✨✨✨

And we’re just getting started 🥰”

Swizz hopped in the comments to reiterate how much fun they’ve been having while building their empire.

“When 15 yrs married feel like 5 🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳♥️♥️♥️♥️🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍♥️♥️♥️🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍♥️♥️♥️🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍” he wrote in her comment section.

Swizz and Alicia got married in 2010 in a private ceremony. They have since had two boys together–Egypt Daoud Dean, born in 2010, and Genesis Ali Dean, born in 2014. The singer is also a stepparent to Prince, Kasseem, and Nicole, who are Beatz’s kids from a previous relationship. The couple have built a beautiful life together over the years that comprises family vacations around the globe, an art exhibition showcasing their pieces, a stunning mansion in California and a home filled with love.