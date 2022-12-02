Al Roker Hospitalized Again One Day After Thanksgiving

Al Roker, widely known as the weather anchor on the Today show, was rushed back into the hospital right after Thanksgiving. The TV host had previously been at the hospital because of blood clots in his legs and lungs.

“Al was rushed to the hospital after Thanksgiving,” a source told PEOPLE.

“His condition was worrying, but once back in the hospital, he improved,” a source told Page Six.

On Thanksgiving day, the 68-year-old uploaded a video on Instagram with the caption,

“So much to be #thankful for on the #thanksgiving day. Leaving the hospital and home for #thanksgivingdinner”

The following posts he uploaded to Instagram were of him watching the annual Macy’s Day Parade and spending quality time with his family over Thanksgiving dinner.

Fans noticed the renowned weather forecaster star was initially absent in mid-November, and on the 18th, Roker updated his followers on Instagram by sharing the reason for his absence.

“So many of you have been thoughtfully asking where I’ve been,” he wrote, captioning a photo of a bouquet of flowers. “Last week I was admitted to the hospital with a blood clot in my leg which sent some clots into my lungs.”

“After some medical whack-a-mole, I am so fortunate to be getting terrific medical care and on the way to recovery,” he continued. “Thanks for all the well wishes and prayers and hope to see you soon. Have a great weekend, everyone.”

Al has built an admirable career over the past few decades doing everything from anchoring Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade to hosting his talk show, The Al Roker Show.

We look forward to having Al back on our screens and wish him a fast recovery.