Are Al B. Sure And Luenell Dating? The Internet Is Asking Questions

If it’s true, we couldn’t have predicted that Al B. Sure! and comedian Luenell would be an item in 2026. It was not on our bingo cards, folks. But then again, love can be found in the most unexpected places.

The entertainers are sparking dating rumors after sharing a series of social media posts at an Improv show where they seemed to be laying the PDA on thick.

“Yup it’s Love. @officialalbsure and ya Gurl. If you Know, you know. 🥰 Finally out of the shadows. 2026, let’s GO baby😚,” the 65-year-old actress and comedian wrote in a caption.

Al commented, “HNY Beloveds 🎉 Don’t call us A.i., call us A.L. “Al B. & Luenell” ❤️ My #BooBooKitty 🐈‍⬛ the#BadGirlofComedy & the #LightSkinGeneral Stay Tuned”

Some of the mentioned PDA includes the singer affectionately kissing Luenell on the forehead and the two embracing one another. The images shared also seem to be from over a period of time.

Some fans speculate it could simply be two friends getting cozy and generating some buzz, while others are already dropping congratulatory messages into the comment section. The general consensus seems to be that fans are excited about the pairing.

The last person we’ve seen Luenell publicly linked to is a man she called Mr. Rarely. The two married more than 20 years ago and ended up divorcing. Nevertheless, they remained close. In 2024, the comedian penned a tribute to him on social media after he passed from a severe illness, calling him the love of her life.

“No more breathing machines, no more needles, no more suffering. It’s over. Even though we were no longer legally married, we remained in each other’s hearts until the very end,” she wrote. She continued, saying at the time that she has “never been loved like this before, and I’ll probably never be loved like This again. But I had it. For one brief time in my life, I was complete. A wifey. A Bae.”

As for the “Nite and Day” crooner, Al B Sure has kept his love life tightly sealed over the years. He was, however, publicly in a relationship with late supermodel Kim Porter during before she began a long relationship with Diddy. The beauty and the singer had one child together, Quincy Brown, during their romance.

Whether these two are dating or just friends, time will tell. But it surely is exciting!