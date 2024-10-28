Aja Naomi King Enjoys A Getaway With Husband Dan And Her Son At Beaches Resort In Turks and Caicos

Beaches Resorts

Lessons in Chemistry star Aja Naomi King recently enjoyed some rest and relaxation at Beaches Resort in Turks and Caicos with two of her favorite people: her husband Dan and son Kian.

The starlet took a break from her busy schedule, including recent travels for Paris Fashion Week and the Emmys (where she picked up her first nomination), to partake in quality time with her family.

In addition to kicking back on the spotless beach, the family vacay included fun times at the resort’s waterpark and enjoying their signature Sesame Street character breakfast. Sesame Street has an exclusive partnership with Beaches Resorts, allowing guests and their kids to spend time with the popular characters at their different resort locations in the Turks and Caicos and Jamaica.

A time was certainly had, according to The Knife star, who lauded the service her family received and the beauty of the hot spot.

“Beaches Resort in Turks and Caicos was the perfect escape for our family,” she tells ESSENCE. “Kian had a blast at the waterpark, and the quiet moments on the beach, soaking up the Caribbean sun, were pure bliss.”

Taking time to recuperate, with family and without, has been important to King, who opened up last year about prioritizing self-care when asked about hurdles she’s faced on her wellness journey.

“I think the biggest hurdle was reminding myself that I deserve that kind of care. It’s such an easy trap to fall into when you become a parent or just when you have this idea of what it means to be a good friend or a good sibling. We often feel like in order to prove our love, that means we have to sacrifice something, sacrifice one of our own needs in order to ensure that someone else is being taken care of. And it’s just such a fallacy. We don’t have to do that—that’s not required,” she told The Kit.

“I think people really respect when you lay out for them what your needs are. It gives them the opportunity to also lay out what their needs are. I had to be reminded of that because I was pulling myself every which way, especially trying to rebuild so many connections after COVID,” she added at the time. “And it’s like, ‘Okay, yes, it’s great that now we can be together, but that doesn’t mean we have to always do that all the time with everyone.’ We still have to find balance.”

She and Dan King have been married since 2020. In the summer of 2021, she gave birth to Kian, her rainbow baby. The beautiful family had a blast at the resort and look forward to another opportunity for fun in the sun soon.

“From the stunning views to the exceptional service, every moment felt like paradise,” King says. “We can’t wait to return!”