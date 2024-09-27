Airbnb Creates Purple Rain House Experience To Honor Prince

AirBnb

If you happen to be a Prince fan and were captivated by Purple Rain at any point, you may be excited to learn about the new venture honoring the late artist’s work. The Purple Rain house, orchestrated by Airbnb, pays homage to Prince by giving fans access to the art and music of the iconic 1984 classic. Located in Prince’s hometown of Minneapolis, fans can access exclusive pieces and memorabilia from Prince’s personal collection through the reimagined Airbnb. The home incorporates real-life elements, unreleased tracks, memories, and authentic pieces.

“We were lucky enough to be a part of the music scene in Minneapolis during such a pivotal era for rock music, playing with Prince in one of the most successful bands of our generation and starring alongside him in the Purple Rain film,” said Wendy & Lisa. “The Purple Rain house stands as a tribute to our dear friend Prince, the timeless character he brought to life, and the lasting impact he continues to have. We hope the space gives fans a glimpse into the eclectic world Prince created, and visitors walk away feeling a little bit closer to him as an artist and person.”

For those seeking deeper insights about what they’ll experience in the house, the downstairs decor comprises purple velvet wallpaper and a vintage ‘80s stereo preloaded with songs that inspired The Kid—the main character in the Purple Rain musical drama. The bedrooms are

Guests also get to enjoy a spa that’s decorated as a tribute to one of Wendy & Lisa’s favorite music videos: ‘When Doves Cry.’

Additionally, there’s a safari-themed closet where guests can view Prince’s most legendary outfits behind a glass. This fun feature goes even further—people who want to play dress up will have access to a collection of ‘80s-inspired outfits, hair, accessories, and eye makeup.

There’s a muse lounge, which gives guests the chance to play instruments like the piano, drums and guitar. Wendy & Lisa left instructions to play the chorus of ‘Purple Rain’ along with pre-recorded audio of The Kid himself. Speaking of music, the bedroom has a personal tape collection, including one of Prince’s demo recordings.

Finally, engage in a little adventure by attempting to locate the secret door, which leads to a room filed with special items like a faux vinyl album that contains seven clues which, if answered correctly, will lead to rewards

The space will be available to fans for 25 total one-night stays from October 26 to December 14 for up to four guests. However, guests can request to book the Purple Rain house starting October 2 at 6:00 AM PT at airbnb.com/prince through October 6 at 11:59 PM PT. Each stay will cost $7 per person– which happens to be Prince’s favorite number.