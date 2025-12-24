How AI Is Changing Consumer Confidence—And Why Furniture Retail Is Leading The Shift

A black woman dressed in casual clothes pushes a shopping cart through a section of a department store that sells pillows of different materials, colors and patterns

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Buying a home had always been my dream. What no one told me was that furnishing it would become the nightmare part of the experience.

Because I’d only ever lived in apartments before (with roommates, I might add), and because it was New York City, I’d underestimated how much furniture actually costs (spoiler alert: a million dollars — or at least, it feels that way). Which is how I ended up with 30-something browser tabs open at once, three different Pinterest boards labeled things like “living room FINAL” and “living room ACTUALLY final,” and a Google spreadsheet tracking prices across retailers (listen, I was going to make my money stretch as much as I could). I’d find a couch I love on one site, and it would be out of stock. Then I’d find it on another site, and it doesn’t ship to my zip code. I’d finally get to a third site that had it, and by that point, I’m wondering if this company is even real (because why is it in stock here, and nowhere else).

This would be stressful enough on its own, but then there’s the actual economy to add to the anxiety that I and many other of my friends and peers face when doing this exact same thing. And we’re aligned with most of America it seems, because consumer confidence just dropped to 89.1 in December—the lowest it’s been since April when tariffs first rolled out. People making between $25,000 and $100,000—which is most of the country—are feeling the squeeze hardest. When you’re already stressed about grocery prices and rent, spending money on furniture feels like a gamble, if you don’t know what you’re doing.

So when I say there’s a tech solution to all this furniture shopping chaos, I know how that sounds. Like I’ve drunk the Kool-Aid, right? We’ve all seen the headlines about AI taking jobs and disrupting industries, so I’m not going to ignore the fact that one more solution involving AI and the future of shopping may eliminate jobs from the retail experience. In fact, about 85% of workers are worried AI will replace them at work, according to recent surveys. So I know the fear is overwhelmingly real. But some AI actually fixes problems we’ve been complaining about forever. The furniture shopping nightmare, for example? Turns out that’s one of them.

Furniture.com spent three years studying why furniture shopping feels so chaotic in the first place and it turns out most of us are doing the exact same things: pinning items, opening tabs, creating spreadsheets and overcoming the chaos of it all. So, they did what any other company (who is trying to innovate in the age of AI) would do, and that’s build their tech around fixing that specific mess. The AI part doesn’t feel creepy or like it’s replacing anyone’s job. It just handles the boring work, such as the comparing, the filtering and the checking if things actually ship to you.

I tested this by typing something extremely specific—“minimalist coffee table good for a tropical vacation home”—fully expecting nonsense. Instead, I got dozens of real options that actually shipped to me (51 to be exact). And as you continue your searching and shopping, the AI learns your style as you browse and gets smarter about what you like. The platform is also moving toward a more conversational experience, where you can describe the vibe you want instead of guessing the right search terms. Which honestly sounds like what online shopping should have been all along.

I know AI freaks people out (and if I’m being honest, part of it still freaks me out too). The jobs, the automation, all of it. But this one’s just doing the tedious part, like comparing thousands of products while you figure out if that couch actually works for your space. And as someone who dreaded this part of the homebuying process (and still cringes every time I want to spruce up my living space), I’m sold.

Around 70% of furniture shoppers research extensively online before buying anything (I’m part of the 70% whether I’m spending $5 or $5,000 of my hard earned money), according to industry data. We’re skeptical for good reason. I mean who hasn’t been burned at some point in their buying experience? We’ve ordered things that looked nothing like the photos, or never arrived, or turned out to be from some random warehouse in who knows where.

Furniture.com’s AI only pulls from vetted retailers, which means fewer sketchy listings and no dead links to items that disappeared months ago. And when money’s tight and you’re furnishing a home you worked hard to buy, you need that reliability.

The checkout situation is getting fixed too. Soon you’ll be able to throw stuff from different stores into one cart and pay once. I’ve abandoned so many purchases because I didn’t feel like entering my credit card on five sketchy-looking websites. They’re also working on a “Will It Fit” tool, cross-retailer bundles, and financing that doesn’t feel predatory. Basically all the things that make you second-guess buying furniture online.

And look, the numbers back this up. Platforms doing this see conversion rates eight times higher than regular search. They’re bringing 40% brand new customers to retailers and people are actually buying instead of just browsing and giving up. Which matters right now especially. The economy’s shaky, so naturally big purchases feel scary. But when the tools get smarter, shopping gets less stressful (just in time for the holiday season, I might add).I still don’t love furniture shopping, but I trust it a lot more than I did before. And right now, that matters. Comparing prices across 60 stores? Let the computer handle it. Figuring out what you want your living room to feel like? That’s the part that’s still yours (and mine, for my future purchases).