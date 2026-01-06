Kelis Reveals Her Top 5 Destinations To Visit In Africa In 2026

SUGAR LAND, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 12: Kelis speaks during the Honeyland Festival at Crown Festival Park on November 12, 2023 in Sugar Land, Texas. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/FilmMagic)

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Singer Kelis bought some land, packed her bags, started a new life in Kenya and hasn’t looked back since. When she’s not tending to her farm, the singer is experiencing and promoting Africa, encouraging others to add it to their travel lists.

The “Milkshake” singer recently posted a reel on Instagram listing her top five destinations in Africa, and it’s filled with blue seas, camels, bustling metropolitan city energy, and beauty of course. She noted that these were “my top places on the continent” for people to visit in 2026.

Kenya’s Diani Beach

The number one spot on the artist’s list was Diani beach, located in east Kenya. Characterized by crystal blue and green waters and sitting south of the historic port city of Mombasa, it’s a must-visit according to the star and one of the “best beaches in the world!”

Cape Town, South Africa

Number two on her list is Cape Town, South Africa if you’re looking for a big city that has American qualities.

“Cape Town for city vibes though it feels more like America due to the heavy presence of Europeans,” the caption read. Cape Town was named Time Out’s Best City in the World in 2025. Travelers get to experience a mix of city and nature as the destination also has everything, including mountains and beaches.

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

Up next on the list is an East African city and the capital of Ethiopia.

“Addis Ababa also great city vibes but a whole lot of culture and history and beautiful people,” Kelis wrote. “Addis Ababa is a really modern, really beautiful city. Beautiful spas, phenomenal food, gorgeous people, love it.”

Livingstone, Zambia

If wildlife and adventure draw you in, she recommends traveling to Livingstone in Zambia, as it’s a hospitable destination and has beautiful wildlife. Victoria Falls is also close by for all the landmark lovers. You can also walk with lions if you’re brave enough and see elephants in the street.

Nairobi, Kenya

Last on the list is Kenya, Kelis’ new home. Nairobi specifically.

“Nairobi, Kenya, it really is #1 because it’s home and it truly has the best of both worlds, wild life and city vibes come together in Kenya like nowhere else in the world.”

Before moving to Kenya, Kelis toured Africa in search of the perfect place for herself and her three kids: Knight, Shepherd and Galilee. Her oldest son is with ex-husband Nas, and her youngest children are with her late husband, Mike Mora. We’re glad she found and connected with a city that the whole family can now call home.