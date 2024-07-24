Adult Summer Camp Is Absolutely A Thing And Should Be Your Next Getaway

Getty Images

Whenever people ask to see my prom photos, I can’t do much other than shrug my shoulders or sometimes I expound. I never went to prom, but I did spend prom night at Red Lobster with my cousin, and we enjoyed the admiral’s feast and endless biscuits.

As an introvert but also a poor kid, I missed most of those notable adolescent moments and even childhood staples like summer camp. That right of passage of venturing from home, even if it was just for a long weekend, was something I never experienced. At least not until I was in my 30s.

Once I learned that adult summer camp was an actual thing, I was all in.

My first time visiting Club Getaway in Connecticut was a “I-have-no-idea-what-I’m-getting-myself-into” undertaking, and I immediately felt my introvert meter going off the charts. I sat on the porch of my two-person dormitory by myself and just took in the air. Deep breaths in and out, I enjoyed the quiet, which was a nice change of pace from my Brooklyn apartment.

A few hours later, my anxiety switched to “I can do this!” as I met other campers. During dinner, which is served family style, I sat next to an adorable Black couple and not only was it nice to see kinfolk in the space, but they shared that this was their second time visiting. I quickly learned why.

It’s rare for strangers from all walks of life to share such close quarters with each other, even if it’s just for a weekend, but the number of repeat campers I encountered and from so many different backgrounds? There was something to it. This didn’t feel like the cliquish vibe that elementary and high school me would have been excluded from. I had no idea if these were the “cool” kids, these were just adults like me who simply wanted to have a carefree time from Friday to Sunday while it was still sunny and warm.

Rear view of four friends jumping in lake.

There were two groups I saw who were a part of a bachelorette weekend. It was easy to identify them with their matching tees and penis headbands. It absolutely made sense that this would be a perfect girls’ weekend or bachelorette party, with the built-in accommodations, meals taken care of, and unlimited alcohol.

I opted for the “Cheers” package, which included drinks and any spirit-related activities like a mixology class or bloody marys in the A.M. That’s one element I clearly wouldn’t have experienced as a kid at summer camp. But I can say there’s nothing more entertaining than watching a group of both slightly and overly tipsy late 20s and 40-somethings on a Slip ‘N Slide.

But it wasn’t just the flowing drinks that made this adult experience so different than what I would have imagined the kiddie summer camp version to feel like. Adult me also took advantage of every activity from sunup to sundown. This included a rock climbing wall, zipline, and a ropes course. I’m not the most adventurous adult, so I went at my own pace, and if something felt a little too out of my lane (like the Geronimo jump), I just sat it out. No peer pressure, because who’s gonna pressure me? I’m grown! When my social battery was nonexistent, I just sat lakeside while journaling. It was summer camp, my way. By my second visit to Club Getaway, I was a camping pro.

Adult summer camps are attracting a growing crowd, and for good reason. If you’re interested in pampering your inner child while also having grown-up fun, here are a few options around the country offering varying experiences, immaculate vibes, and good times.

For that Thursday through Sunday fun, Camp No Counselors is probably one of the most well-known adult summer camps. The California location in the Sierra Nevada Mountains sits on 75 acres, and the New York location, about two hours from NYC, is lakeside and even has a heated pool and 100-foot water slide. The camps offer traditional activities like lounging by the campfire and themed party nights. Some of their standout activities include the Friendship Walk on the first morning (with ice breakers so people can meet new folks) and the camp Olympics on the final day, with challenges including dodgeball, lip syncing, and Slip ‘N slide flip cup. The bunk-bed style accommodations sleep up to 12 people, and for larger groups, the camp offers a private cabin upgrade. The dates sell out fast, so the website offers a waitlist to sign up.

Since 1997, a summer camp, simply called ‘Camp’ Camp, has been a safe space for LGBTQ+ folks who come from all over the country and even the world. Not only will you find a geographical variety of visitors, but in recent years, the campers have ranged in age from 21 to 81 years young. The communal cabins that sleep up to 18 people are each named after a famous LGBTQ person, including civil rights leader Bayard Rustin. Camp events range from arts and crafts (improv theater, dance, etc.) and sports like pickleball or capture the wig (modified version of capture the flag). And like any good summer camp, the evening activites are festive, with themes like the Pajama Par-tay and Lip Sync Throwdown. Campers this year are communing in central Maine for the 26th annual event.

“Halcyon” means an idyllic time or period characterized by happiness, and fans of Camp Halcyon describe their experience as just that. You’ll find bunk bed and cot-style sleeping accommodations and activities like archery, water sports, and karaoke. Also, unlike some camps that charge a separate fee for any activities that include alcohol, Camp Halcyon is truly all-inclusive. There’s a nightly cocktail bar as well as mimosas in the morning, and with a range of morning and afternoon activity blocks, there’s something for the adventurer and the camper who wants to lounge. The camp has been around since 2016 in Wisconsin and this year, they added sites in the Poconos and Michigan.

This is one summer camp that isn’t solely for summer but it is specific to the foodies. For those looking to improve their skills in the kitchen, the Culinary Institute of America offers CIA Foodies. The classes are held year round in San Antonio, Napa, and Hyde Park, New York. The boot camp style cooking lessons range from baking to wine country cuisine and the popular “best of” camp that has a different theme each day. Try a four-day camp, but you also can’t go wrong with shorter two-day options, as both provide hands-on lessons in a state-of-the-art kitchen. Many of the popular camps reach capacity months in advance.