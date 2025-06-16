Honoring Black Excellence: Inside Adidas’ New Atlanta Experience Curated by Rog & Bee Walker

When you think about brands that have consistently championed Black excellence, Adidas sits near the top of that list.

The company has long celebrated cultural moments that uplift the Black community, and this year, their Honoring Black Excellence initiative shows up in a bigger way than ever (putting their money — and efforts — where their mouth is) with an immersive experience curated by creative duo behind Paper Monday, Rog & Bee Walker, opening June 24 in Atlanta.

“With this experience, we wanted to create something that doesn’t just honor Black excellence, it embodies it,” Rog & Bee Walker explained.

“These stories aren’t told through a distant lens; they’re lived, felt, and remembered. From the quilted legacies of Gee’s Bend to the visionary futures Sekou and Jaycina are building in Atlanta, this exhibition is about tracing the lines between past, present, and possibility.”

The honorees in question are all exceptional in their own way, and if you weren’t familiar with them before… well, that ends now. The Gee’s Bend Quilters are descendants of enslaved African Americans who have transformed generational stories and survival into a celebrated quilt-making tradition in rural Alabama. Their work represents cultural preservation that they intentionally stitched into fabric, blending tradition with innovation in ways that have captured the attention of museums and collectors worldwide.

Jaycina Almond has been reshaping narratives around Black motherhood through her Tender Foundation in Atlanta. The model and writer founded this grassroots organization to provide essential financial assistance and resources to single mothers facing hardship. Her work offers direct support when families need it most, and the timing couldn’t be more crucial given where things currently stand in this country.

Sekou Thornell completes the trio through his creative direction of Kitboys Club, an Atlanta-based streetwear brand with a mission that extends far beyond fashion. Thornell recognized the barriers preventing Black youth from accessing soccer and built his brand around expanding those opportunities while empowering the next generation of players and creatives.

Since launching their Honoring Black Excellence platform in 2019, Adidas has focused on storytelling and community activation as tools for change. This year’s honorees truly show the breadth of Black excellence and are all extremely deserving of this recognition.

Over the past few months, the Walkers have been working closely with each honoree to create short films that capture the deeper motivations driving their impact. The collaboration has produced what they’re calling a “Hero Film” that weaves together all three stories into a cinematic exploration of Black creativity and legacy.

Atlanta as the backdrop for this immersive experience only makes sense given the city has long served as a cultural hub for Black excellence, from its role in the civil rights movement to its current status as a center for music, film, and entrepreneurship. On June 24, adidas will officially open the doors to its Honoring Black Excellence (HBE): An Experience Curated by Rog & Bee Walker and if you’re local, you won’t want to miss it. It’s a love letter to Black stories, stitched, filmed, and lived out loud.