AD Smith From 'Love Is Blind' Is Engaged To Ollie Sutherland!

The saying goes that rejection is just redirection, and that is the case for Amber Desiree Smith, also known as “AD,” and Ollie Sutherland from Love Is Blind. The two were both rejected by their partners on the reality TV series Love Is Blind only to find love with one another.

After very public breakups on the show, AD and Ollie met on season 3 of Perfect Match and are now engaged. They shared their proposal during the Love Is Blind season eight reunion.

“You’re my best friend,” Ollie told AD during the proposal, in the clip shared. “You’re the love of my life. I’ve never felt as happy or as complete as I have since I met you. And nothing would make me happier than to spend the rest of my life loving you.”

Fans knew AD had a new man because she shared the news during the season seven reunion of Love Is Blind, however, she was mute about who her new love was. Rumors have been circulating that the beauty was dating Ollie, especially after they were spotted having dinner together in Mexico in October.

During the season eight reunion, fans finally got more details about the couple’s love story and their connection.

“I think even as early on as when we were on Perfect Match, I noticed that we were having the deeper conversations, the more important conversations. Talking about shared values and similar outlooks on life,” Sutherland explained.

“I think that really laid the groundwork and the foundation for the beautiful relationship we have now,” he added. “And I definitely attribute a lot of that to our experiences on Love Is Blind.”

AD was formerly engaged to Clay Gravesande during season 6 of Love Is Blind but he ultimately decided he didn’t want to move forward at the altar on their wedding day.

In the UK version of the series, Ollie was engaged to Demi Brown, but the former couple also didn’t walk down the aisle.

This is a primary example of love winning–congratulations to the couple!